79°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and junior defensive specialist Jacqueline Lee (7) discuss strategy with fellow teammates, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
The cycle: From student to coach
October 18, 2023
Air vents with mold in them, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Savannah Mullens apartment in The Junction.
Residents take legal action against local complex
October 18, 2023
Illustration by Devon Crew
Studying abroad is more affordable than you think
October 18, 2023
Roberto Lopez (Left) delivering a speech Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at the San Marcos Regional Airport.
Local activists protest Berry Aviation's treatment of migrants
October 17, 2023
Star Surveys: Shuttles
October 16, 2023
Texas State junior running back Donerio Davenport (8) carries the ball against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
"This is the dang Super Bowl": Texas State overcomes fourth-quarter deficit to remain unbeaten at home
October 15, 2023

Residents take legal action against local complex

Ryan Claycamp, News Reporter
October 18, 2023
Air+vents+with+mold+in+them%2C+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+10%2C+2023%2C+at+Savannah+Mullens+apartment+in+The+Junction.
Ryan Claycamp
Air vents with mold in them, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Savannah Mullen’s apartment in The Junction.

Residents of The Junction apartment complex have been voicing complaints of poor living conditions impacting their quality of life and even their health.

With issues including mold, residents such as Jawad Abugabal, a computer science sophomore and his roommates are planning to take legal action.

“We’re all involved because at the same time we’re all stuck in the same boat. So all of us are going to focus on that [lawsuit] if we’re going to move forward with this problem,” Abugabal said.

The Junction is located on West Ave. in San Marcos. A 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom furnished apartment costs $565 a month per person.

The complaints vary from burst pipes, unclean conditions and mold growing in their apartment, all of which residents say management has ignored.

Savannah Mullen, who has lived at The Junction for around two years, said conditions have never been great, but they have gotten worse in the past several months.

“Maintenance has always been an issue,” Mullen said. “They always either take a month, or it just doesn’t happen.”

Some of Mullen’s complaints include broken equipment in the complex’s gym, broken pipes, the pool being dirty, air conditioning randomly going out, utilities being shut down and black mold growth.

“A water pipe burst in [the gym] and they shut it down,” Mullen said. “That also happened in our apartment. There’s still a hole in our wall from where it happened and that happened two years ago.”

Mullen decided to look at reviews and photos of The Junction to ensure it was not just her and her roommates having issues.

“As I’m looking through the new reviews I see a million pictures of black mold,” Mullen said. “I checked my vents and they were black.”

Mullen credits the mold growing in her apartment to worsening her asthma and sending her to the emergency room multiple times.

“I’m coughing up blood, I felt really sick, like I never have before and my asthma is bad,” Mullen said.

Harrison Moore

After her second trip to the emergency room, Mullen temporarily decided to stay at a friends apartment fearing more prolonged exposure with the mold would continue worsening her condition.

“I’ve lost about 20 pounds in two weeks because I haven’t been able to keep any food down,” Mullen said. “I was able to eat for the first time last night and I think it’s because I’m at a different apartment.”

Abugabal has not become sick due to the mold, but he is worried about the possibility and how it would impact his finances and schooling.

“I’m an international student here… I’m on the university’s insurance and that’s not going to cover anything, so I would have to pay for everything if I get sick because of this [mold],” Abugabal said.

Abugabal said management at The Junction has constantly changed their story when discussing the mold growth.

“At first [management] told us it was black insulation, then they told us ‘no, we didn’t say that’,” Abugabal said “Even though we are still saying it is mold, they are saying we can agree to disagree.”

Melody Zul, an accounting junior and resident at The Junction, said she also had issues with management not taking maintenance complaints seriously.

“You put in your work order and management takes like a week to look at it,” Zul said. “If you don’t go [talk to management] more than once, they’re not going to look at it.”

Mullen, Abugabal and their two other roommates have spoken with numerous mold removal professionals, and San Marcos Code Compliance to pressure The Junction into removing the mold to no avail.

Students experiencing similar situations in their apartment complexes can also consult with the Attorney for Students which offer resources such as attorneys who specialize in rental law.

 

Management at The Junction declined to comment.

 

The University Star received copies of maintenance requests by residents.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Illustration by Devon Crew
Studying abroad is more affordable than you think
Roberto Lopez (Left) delivering a speech Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at the San Marcos Regional Airport.
Local activists protest Berry Aviation's treatment of migrants
Texas State junior running back Donerio Davenport (8) carries the ball against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
"This is the dang Super Bowl": Texas State overcomes fourth-quarter deficit to remain unbeaten at home
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) stops the ball to gain possession against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Defensive stalemate between Bobcats and Dukes ends in a draw
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at The Quad.
TXST awarded $1.5 million for safety trainings
Texas State head coach Steve Holeman with his daughter, freshman forward Anna Mae Holeman, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer brings together family ties
More in News
The soft interview room has a couch and warm lights rather than the traditional table and chairs, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at San Marcos Police Department.
SMPD debuts soft interview room for victims
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Alkek Library.
University responds to 2022 high crime increase
Two friends kick a ball around, Monday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Sewell Park in San Marcos.
SMTX moves forward with container ban at city parks
SMPD reports record number of fatal car accidents in 2023
SMPD reports record number of fatal car accidents in 2023
SMTX approves water agreement with Kyle
SMTX approves water agreement with Kyle
More in san-marcos
Student Leader for Texas Rising at TXST Adriana Montoya and Deputized Voter Registrar for Hays County Diann McCabe help students register to vote, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at HSI Community Day hosted in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
Voter registration efforts ramp up before elections
The entry gates to phase one at The Village on Telluride, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in San Marcos.
SMPD investigating at least two unauthorized entries at off-campus complex
Local drag queen Brianna St. James performs on stage at SMTX Pride, Sept. 9, 2023, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Senate Bill 12 affects local drag community
Will Keeter prepares hot dogs in front of customers at Keeters Kitchen, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at The Square.
Texas State alumnus overcoming obstacles, eating the cost
A list of the lives lost during 9/11 is carried by a local firefighter during his walk for the annual stair climb, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Hays County first responders, community memorialize 9/11
Hill Country Studios to break ground this year
Hill Country Studios to break ground this year
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *