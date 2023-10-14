52°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) stops the ball to gain possession against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Defensive stalemate between Bobcats and Dukes ends in a draw
October 14, 2023
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at The Quad.
TXST awarded $1.5 million for safety trainings
October 14, 2023
Texas State head coach Steve Holeman with his daughter, freshman forward Anna Mae Holeman, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer brings together family ties
October 13, 2023
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) races down the field into the end zone, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks to keep conference championship hopes alive
October 13, 2023
The soft interview room has a couch and warm lights rather than the traditional table and chairs, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at San Marcos Police Department.
SMPD debuts soft interview room for victims
October 13, 2023
Letter to the Editor: Campus cannabis policy needs to be updated
Letter to the Editor: Campus cannabis policy needs to be updated
October 13, 2023

TXST awarded $1.5 million for safety trainings

Blake Leschber, News Editor
October 14, 2023
Texas+State+students+walk+between+classes%2C+Monday%2C+Oct.+9%2C+2023+at+The+Quad.+
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at The Quad.

On Oct. 4, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Texas State is receiving a three-year, $1,560,987 grant to provide behavioral threat workshops to Texas school districts.

The Texas School Safety Center (TXSSC), a university program, is receiving the grant. The TXSSC provides training, research and technical assistance to public schools and community colleges throughout the state.

According to Kathy Martinez Prather, director of the TXSCC, behavioral threat assessments aim to train school districts to identify behaviors in students to try to curb violence.

“At the heart of it, [threat assessment] is about getting individuals that are in crisis intervention and support to be successful in the education environment,” Martinez-Prather said. “The best way to have that accomplished is to train staff and students on identifying concerning behaviors.”

According to Martinez-Prather, threat assessments are proactive, meaning TXSCC is not waiting for a threat to become apparent but rather prepare school staff and personnel to know the signs and how to intervene.

Martinez-Prather said TXSSC will first use the grant to fund behavioral threat workshops to over 30 school districts. Since 2019, TXSSC has trained over 41,000 school personnel across the state.

TXSSC will also use the grant to hire a full-time behavioral threat specialist to the center. Normally, behavioral threat workshops are ran by taking a percentage of the time from different staff members of the center but the new staff member can spend all their time on the trainings.

“Last year, we piloted about 36 operationalizing threat assessment workshops,” Martinez-Prather said. “Over the three years of this grant cycle, we’re hoping to deliver 300 of those workshops.”

With the grant funding, Martinez-Prather is hoping the workshops can reach school districts with high needs.

“With those workshops, we’re really focusing in on prioritizing districts with heightened needs across Texas, such as rural districts and districts that come from low socioeconomic status,” Martinez-Prather said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State head coach Steve Holeman with his daughter, freshman forward Anna Mae Holeman, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer brings together family ties
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) races down the field into the end zone, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks to keep conference championship hopes alive
The soft interview room has a couch and warm lights rather than the traditional table and chairs, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at San Marcos Police Department.
SMPD debuts soft interview room for victims
Letter to the Editor: Campus cannabis policy needs to be updated
Letter to the Editor: Campus cannabis policy needs to be updated
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates the victory over Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
"It doesn't get any lower": From Kilgore to Texas State
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
More in in-brief
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State reports 135% increase in rapes, 200% increase in hate crimes in 2023 Annual Security Fire and Safety Report
The wetland boardwalk spans across Spring Lake, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Meadows Center.
San Marcos enters stage 4 drought restrictions
Jonathan Henderson, San Marcos Fire Department fire marshal, addresses media and victims family members of the Iconic Village fire, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at San Marcos Fire Station 5.
Former TXST student arrested in Iconic Village fire investigation
The flags at the Hays County Veterans Memorial fly at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, on the corner of Hopkins Street and Riverside Drive in San Marcos.
San Marcos to host Memorial Day events
Cadet Austin Salyer’s urn on display during a celebration of life ceremony hosted by the Texas State Army ROTC and the Military Science Department, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Performing Art Center’s Recital Hall. Salyer was killed on Sept. 16 after negligent gunfire struck through his room at The Lyndon apartments in San Marcos. He was a junior studying criminal justice and military science at Texas State. 
Convicted shooter of Texas State student sentenced to 90-day sentence
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court proclaims history preservation month, approves fire marshall funds
More in News
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Alkek Library.
University responds to 2022 high crime increase
Two friends kick a ball around, Monday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Sewell Park in San Marcos.
SMTX moves forward with container ban at city parks
SMPD reports record number of fatal car accidents in 2023
SMPD reports record number of fatal car accidents in 2023
SMTX approves water agreement with Kyle
SMTX approves water agreement with Kyle
Bobcat Bounty volunteer serves the free student-run pantry customers, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Bounty in Family and Consumer Sciences building.
Bobcat Bounty responds to increased food insecurity in student population
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *