Texas State loses heartbreaking second match, splits series with Louisiana-Lafayette

Georgia Weeks, Sports Contributor
October 8, 2023
Kobe Arriaga
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State volleyball (10-7, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) split its two-game series against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (12-8, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) this weekend at Strahan Arena.

Texas State won the first match Friday 3-1 to take a 1-0 series lead. Texas State won the first two sets 25-12 and 25-18, respectively.

Senior setter Ryann Torres had 14 back-to-back serves, two being aces, which sparked a 13-0 run in the first set. Torres had 23 serves overall and 37 assists.

The Ragin’ Cajuns responded in the third set, registering 16 kills on their way to a 25-17 win to force a fourth set.

The fourth set saw eight separate lead changes and 15 score ties; however, the Bobcats managed to emerge victorious 25-22 to take the match 3-1.

Sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner said the home crowd played a significant role in the team’s win.

“When we have a full stadium that’s nice and loud, it gives us some energy, especially towards that end set,” Hanner said. “It was so close, and everyone just started cheering; that’s when we said we are not losing this set; we are going to finish it right now.”

Hanner finished with eight kills and five blocks. Fellow sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye had eight kills and six blocks.

“[We] put our middles back in and get our middles some offenses, and I thought they did a really good job tonight,” Head Coach Sean Huiet said. “Our blocking was good with 13 blocks total in four sets.”

Texas State entered the second match Saturday afternoon looking to sweep the series, but the Ragin’ Cajuns had other plans.

Behind kills from Defraeye and redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch, Texas State took the opening set 25-14.

The Ragin’ Cajuns showed resilience in the second set by taking a 20-12 lead. The Bobcats fought back, putting together an 11-3 run to tie the score at 23-23. The remainder of the set went back and forth as neither team could claim a two-point lead until a kill from junior outside hitter Shyia Richardson clinched the 32-30 Louisiana-Lafayette win.

Riding off the momentum from the win, the Ragin’ Cajuns had 16 kills to take set three 25-15 and a 2-1 match lead.

Wunsch’s six kills powered the Bobcats to a 25-21 set four win, setting up a fifth and final set. Wunsch finished the game with a team-high 25 kills and three blocks.

The Ragin’ Cajun defense dominated in the fifth set with four blocks and six digs to take the set 15-9 and win the match to split the series 1-1.

“I’m frustrated. We’ve been harping on some little details and trying to take care of that, and that’s what bit us in the butt today,” Huiet said. “I think at home we should be able to buck up and win set five if it goes into set five. We’re going to go back and watch this match to see what we can do to get better, but I think the best thing I can say is frustrated.”

Texas State will attempt to move on from the disappointing loss and focus on its next two-game series against the University of Southern Mississippi (7-10, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference).

The first match between Texas State and Southern Miss is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Wellness Center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

 

 
