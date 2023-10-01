Dukes overpower Texas State to sweep two-game series

Texas State volleyball (9-6, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated by James Madison University (11-4, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference) 3-1 in the final match of a two-match series Friday night at the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The first set was a back-and-forth affair, as neither team could maintain the lead. Texas State had 13 kills in the set, but James Madison had 15, which helped secure the 25-21 win.

Texas State battled to stay with the Dukes in the second set for the first seven points. James Madison then put together a run to finish the set, dominantly winning 25-13 to take a 2-0 match lead.

Texas State showed its resilience by winning the third set 25-18 and keeping the hopes of a comeback victory alive.

Redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch powered the Bobcats to the set win with 10 kills. Wunsch finished the game with a team-high 22 kills and four blocks.

Any hopes of a Texas State comeback victory were squashed in the fourth set as James Madison won 25-17 to take the match and sweep the Bobcats in the two-game series.

Texas State will attempt to recover from the sweep when it returns home to face Louisiana-Lafayette (11-7, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) for a two-game series.

The first match between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.