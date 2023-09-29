Texas State swept by James Madison to begin two-game series

Texas State volleyball (9-5, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) was swept by James Madison University (10-4, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) 3-0 in the first match of a two-match series Thursday night at the Convocation Center.

These two teams last met in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship match, which resulted in a 3-1 James Madison victory.

In the first set, the Dukes established a 20-9 lead. Behind digs and serves from junior libero Alyssa Ortega, Texas State closed the gap but ultimately lost the set 25-19. Ortega finished the game with four service aces.

In the second set, Texas State held the lead for most of the set; however, the Dukes rallied late to secure the 25-19 win and take a 2-0 match lead.

Texas State graduate student outsider hitter K.J. Johnson, who missed the team’s previous series against ULM due to an undisclosed injury, recorded four of her team-high 13 kills in the second set.

Despite its best efforts, Texas State fell 25-23 in the third set. Middle blocker Sophie Davis led the way for James Madison, finishing with 13 kills and five blocks, while junior libero Jaydyn Clemmer registered a season-high 19 digs.

The Bobcats will attempt to bounce back and win the final match of the series.

The second match between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.