Texas State swept by James Madison to begin two-game series

Georgia Weeks, Sports Contributor
September 29, 2023
Carly Earnest
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State volleyball (9-5, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) was swept by James Madison University (10-4, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) 3-0 in the first match of a two-match series Thursday night at the Convocation Center.

These two teams last met in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship match, which resulted in a 3-1 James Madison victory.

In the first set, the Dukes established a 20-9 lead. Behind digs and serves from junior libero Alyssa Ortega, Texas State closed the gap but ultimately lost the set 25-19. Ortega finished the game with four service aces.

In the second set, Texas State held the lead for most of the set; however, the Dukes rallied late to secure the 25-19 win and take a 2-0 match lead.

Texas State graduate student outsider hitter K.J. Johnson, who missed the team’s previous series against ULM due to an undisclosed injury, recorded four of her team-high 13 kills in the second set.

Despite its best efforts, Texas State fell 25-23 in the third set. Middle blocker Sophie Davis led the way for James Madison, finishing with 13 kills and five blocks, while junior libero Jaydyn Clemmer registered a season-high 19 digs.

The Bobcats will attempt to bounce back and win the final match of the series.

The second match between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
