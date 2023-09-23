Latest Stories
99°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) goes to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Strahan Area.
Texas State starts 2-0 in conference after sweeping ULM
September 23, 2023
Texas State graduate student outsider hitter K.J. Johnson (17) warms up pre-game against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfers acclimate to new home at Texas State
September 22, 2023
Gabriella Thurow, an exploratory freshman, climbs up a rock wall, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at The Rec.
Climbing Club reaches new lengths for more members
September 22, 2023
Kebin Douglas Smith scoops out lye powder, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Douglas Smith Soap Company in San Marcos.
Couple’s hobby thrives into sudsy new beginning
September 22, 2023
The entry gates to phase one at The Village on Telluride, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in San Marcos.
SMPD investigating at least two unauthorized entries at off-campus complex
September 22, 2023
Texas State freshman wide receiver Brandon Treggs (29) and senior punter Seamus OKelly (99) celebrate a touch down, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Bobcat Stadium, Bobcats Won 77-34.
Texas State seeks to protect its house against Nevada
September 21, 2023

Texas State starts 2-0 in conference after sweeping ULM

Kobe Arriaga, Sports Reporter
September 23, 2023
Texas+State+sophomore+outside+hitter+Maggie+Walsh+%282%29+goes+to+hit+the+ball+to+a+teammate+during+the+game+against+the+University+of+Louisiana-Monroe%2C+Friday%2C+Sept.+22%2C+2023+at+Strahan+Area.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) goes to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Strahan Area.

Texas State volleyball (9-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) opened conference play with a two-game sweep over the University of Louisiana-Monroe (4-12, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) Thursday and Friday at Strahan Arena.

The Bobcats took a 3-1 victory in back-to-back matchups, playing with their leading attacker, graduate outside hitter K.J. Johnson, out of the lineup for both games.

Sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh stepped up big in Johnsons’ absence, as Walsh led the team in kills and digs.

After the first meeting between both teams, Texas State head coach Sean Huiet said, he looks for his team to maintain this level of competition no matter who is playing on the court.

“It’s good to go through adversity; it’s good to get a lot of kids some playing time early on because that’s only going to help us down the road,” Huiet said. “Our level and where we are at, we need to maintain that no matter who is on the court.”

The Warhawks losing streak now extends to four on the season and 24 consecutive against the Bobcats.

ULM sophomore outside hitter Brynn Botkin posted double digits in kills in both matches but couldn’t get past the Texas State defense, which had nine blocks in the first match and 11 in the second.

Huiet said he wants to start the season strong and credits how his team stepped up through the adversity of playing without Johnson.

“I think that helped us tonight because we knew that we had K.J. out, so we knew we had some pieces that could step up,” Huiet said.

Redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch, tallying double-digit kills in both games along with six blocks during Friday’s win, said this team is willing to rely on each other regardless of the opponent or situation.

“We’ve definitely had some injuries this year, there’s no question,” Wunsch said. “Everybody is ready to have each other’s backs no matter who’s on the court playing together.”

Texas State starts conference play at 2-0 and now looks ahead to a two-game showdown on the road against James Madison University [9-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference].

The first match between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State graduate student outsider hitter K.J. Johnson (17) warms up pre-game against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfers acclimate to new home at Texas State
Gabriella Thurow, an exploratory freshman, climbs up a rock wall, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at The Rec.
Climbing Club reaches new lengths for more members
Kebin Douglas Smith scoops out lye powder, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Douglas Smith Soap Company in San Marcos.
Couple’s hobby thrives into sudsy new beginning
The entry gates to phase one at The Village on Telluride, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in San Marcos.
SMPD investigating at least two unauthorized entries at off-campus complex
Texas State freshman wide receiver Brandon Treggs (29) and senior punter Seamus OKelly (99) celebrate a touch down, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Bobcat Stadium, Bobcats Won 77-34.
Texas State seeks to protect its house against Nevada
The Vibe founder Stephanie Ramirez-Pelletier poses in front of her hand painted murals while in the process of painting it, Monday, July 10, 2023, at The Vibe.
Sober-living founder’s inspiration revived through healing
More in Sports
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) passes the ball to a teammate during the game against the Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Senior Spotlight: Star Midfielder Mya Ulloa
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State defeats Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt Conference opener
Texas State senior wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) scores a touchdown against Jackson State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State offense shines in 77-34 blowout against Jackson State
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) argue a call, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by No. 20 Kansas to close out Jayhawk Classic
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State wins back-to-back games to begin Jayhawk Classic 2-0
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jason Gold Jr. pushes back against a training dummy, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State looks to bounce back in first home game of Kinne era
More in volleyball
The Texas State volleyball team gathers together after a point against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 19. 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State suffers back-to-back losses to open Bobcat Classic
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cap off Texas State Invitational with upset over No. 13 Houston
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) argue a call, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats rally from two-set deficit to defeat North Texas
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep UT Martin in final game of Tennessee Classic
Texas State junior Sophie Childs (9) and sophomore Bailey Hanner (20) attempt to block the ball, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Tennessee for first loss of season
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
New-look squad looks to transition into new era of Bobcat volleyball
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *