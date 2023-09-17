Latest Stories
Texas State swept by No. 20 Kansas to close out Jayhawk Classic

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
September 17, 2023
Texas+State+senior+setter+Ryann+Torres+%2814%29+and+redshirt+freshman+outsider+hitter+Samantha+Wunsch+%288%29+argue+a+call%2C+Saturday%2C+Aug.+19%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Carly Earnest
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) argue a call, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

After going 2-0 on the opening day of the Jayhawk Classic tournament, Texas State volleyball (7-4) was swept by the No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) Saturday afternoon at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas.

The last meeting between the two teams was during the 2021 season, resulting in a Jayhawk sweep.

The first set was closely contested, as Kansas never led by more than five points. Redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch had four of the team’s combined 13 kills to lead the Bobcats in set one.

A kill from Kansas junior opposite London Davis clinched the Jayhawks the set one win at 25-20.

The Bobcats found themselves in a hole early in the second set as Kansas established a quick 7-0 lead. Texas State showed its resilience by mounting a comeback and cutting the score to within four points. However, Kansas would never give up the lead and go on to a 25-17 set win.

Riding off the momentum from the previous set, the Jayhawks dominated the third set, winning 25-12 to bring out the brooms against Texas State.

Graduate outside hitter K.J. Johnson led Texas State with nine kills, while Wunsch had eight kills.

Texas State will return home to begin conference play against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (4-9) in a two-game series.

The first match between Texas State and ULM is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
