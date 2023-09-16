Texas State wins back-to-back games to begin Jayhawk Classic 2-0

Texas State volleyball (7-3) conquered the University of New Hampshire (7-5) and Bellarmine University (2-9) Friday in its opening matches of the Jayhawk Classic tournament in Lawrence, Kansas.

The tournament marked the first time Texas State has played either team in its program history.

In the day’s first match, Texas State and New Hampshire went to five sets, which ended with the Bobcats claiming a 15-13 victory.

It appeared Texas State would sweep the match after winning the first two sets 30-28 and 25-23, respectively. However, the Wildcats had other ideas, responding by taking the third and fourth sets 25-20 and 25-23 respectively, setting up the fifth and final set.

Late in the fifth set, with the score tied, a kill from Texas State freshman outsider hitter Brooke Bentke gave the Bobcats a 13-12 lead. A New Hampshire attack error set up Texas State junior Libero Alyssa Ortega to score the match point at the service line, securing the win at 15-13.

Graduate outsider hitter K.J. Johnson led Texas State in the match, registering 28 kills on 61 attacks.

Texas State swept the Bellarmine Knights 3-0 in its second match of the day.

Texas State jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first set and never looked back, winning 25-16.

The Knights fought hard in the second set, matching Texas State point for point. Six Bobcat service errors throughout the set kept the score close.

Texas State finished the set on a 5-2 run capped off with blocks from Johnson and freshman middle blocker Zenai Jethroe to secure the 25-20 win.

In the third set, the Bobcats made up for their mistakes by registering five aces en route to an impressive 25-10 set win to complete the sweep.

Bellarmine outside hitter Anna Purichia led the way for the Knights with eight kills and five digs.

Texas State will next face tournament host the No. 20 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) in its final match of the Jayhawk Classic.

The match between Texas State and Kansas is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas.