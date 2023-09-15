Latest Stories
75°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Local drag queen Brianna St. James performs on stage at SMTX Pride, Sept. 9, 2023, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Senate Bill 12 affects local drag community
September 15, 2023
Will Keeter prepares hot dogs in front of customers at Keeters Kitchen, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at The Square.
Texas State alumnus overcoming obstacles, eating the cost
September 14, 2023
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jason Gold Jr. pushes back against a training dummy, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State looks to bounce back in first home game of Kinne era
September 14, 2023
Texas State redshirt senior center Caleb Johnson prepares to snap the ball against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
“Good protein and carbs”: TXST offensive lineman diet
September 14, 2023
Stellar Coffee Co. barista Isabella Anderson helps a customer, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Stellar Coffee Co. in San Marcos
Stellar Coffee Co. closes its doors after more than decade-long history
September 13, 2023
Main Point: Water supply needs to be on Texas State minds
Main Point: Water supply needs to be on Texas State minds
September 13, 2023

Senate Bill 12 affects local drag community

Marisa Nuñez, News Contributor
September 15, 2023
Local+drag+queen+Brianna+St.+James+performs+on+stage+at+SMTX+Pride%2C+Sept.+9%2C+2023%2C+at+San+Marcos+Plaza+Park.
Marisa Nuñez
Local drag queen Brianna St. James performs on stage at SMTX Pride, Sept. 9, 2023, at San Marcos Plaza Park.

After the closure of Stonewall Warehouse in January, several local drag queens feel lost without a designated safe space within the San Marcos community. The addition of Senate Bill 12 (SB 12), a bill that criminalizes “sexually oriented performances” in front of minors and public spaces being temporarily blocked, local drag queens live in fear of the outcome that can inevitably change their lives. 

This bill can be seen in different forms across the nation where laws like SB 12 are in the process of being signed or have been deemed unconstitutional. 

For eight years, Stonewall Warehouse was the only LGBTQ+ bar in San Marcos, providing a stage for drag performances as well as a safe space for locals and performers. Without Stonewall Warehouse, local drag queens have had a hard time coming together to a space where they feel safe, especially during a time when they feel their community is under attack.  

“I don’t really go out anymore like I used to,” Calor, a local drag queen and former Stonewall Warehouse performer, said. “It’s really hard for us, especially in a small town in Texas of legislation and stuff that’s happening lately. We don’t get to see our community on a regular basis like we used to.”

Since the announcement of the bill in June, local drag queens have continued to perform cautiously unsure of what is acceptable. Devonna St. James, a former Stonewall performer and San Antonio local, lost her job at San Antonio College due to fear of the bill. 

“We made events for students and had drag queens…[it] also enabled me to hire local talent within my community and local artists [who] some of them weren’t even drag queens. Because of this bill, before the fall semester started I was let go,” Devonna St. James said. “I no longer work for the college, all my events are canceled, including a fashion show, which has nothing to do with drag, because of the fear of this bill.” 

Two drag queens share a moment on stage during a performance at SMTX Pride, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at San Marcos Plaza Park. (Marisa Nuñez)

Many local drag queens are active community members consistently hosting drag events to raise money and give back to San Marcos. For years, Brianna St. James, a San Marcos drag queen, has been hosting drag events welcoming all locals, including children, making sure that shows are family friendly by providing activities like coloring books and crayons.

“We’re not harming anybody, we’re just entertainment,” Brianna St. James said. “All my shows have always been family friendly events. I’ve bought colors and crayons and coloring books just to make sure that the kids are happy in the audience, and they have something to do…There are drag queens that have a big heart like me who want to give back and want the children there.” 

Fueled by the Stonewall Warehouse closure, Brianna St. James and other locals started the San Marcos Queer Council earlier this year. The organization meets twice a week and is in the process of finding a new safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. 

Still enjoying what they love, local drag queens participated in SMTX Pride hosted by Sylvia Sandoval and Brianna St. James. Drag shows went on from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at San Marcos Plaza Park. Despite SB 12’s potential punishments, drag queens still performed in shows for the public.

For Kenya Monae, a local drag queen, drag helped her through her transition to find her place in life and if it wasn’t for drag she says she wouldn’t be alive today.

“I love drag so much,” Kenya Monae said. “It helped me be a confident woman when I didn’t feel the most pretty. If I didn’t feel like I was my absolute best, drag helped me by picking me up when I was down. Now it’s like why? Why would you want to take that away from me? My joy. Before drag, everything was black and white, but when I put on my dress and my wig I saw color…for me if there wasn’t drag I wouldn’t be alive.”

The laws similar to SB 12 in Tennessee, Florida and Montana have all been successfully blocked. Drag queens in San Marcos hope for the same. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Will Keeter prepares hot dogs in front of customers at Keeters Kitchen, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at The Square.
Texas State alumnus overcoming obstacles, eating the cost
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jason Gold Jr. pushes back against a training dummy, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State looks to bounce back in first home game of Kinne era
Texas State redshirt senior center Caleb Johnson prepares to snap the ball against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
“Good protein and carbs”: TXST offensive lineman diet
Main Point: Water supply needs to be on Texas State minds
Main Point: Water supply needs to be on Texas State minds
COVID-19 cases increase in Texas
COVID-19 cases increase in Texas
Texas State redshirt junior running back Calvin Hill (11) carries the ball against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
Texas State running backs remain confident in the wake of Pare’s injury
More in News
A list of the lives lost during 9/11 is carried by a local firefighter during his walk for the annual stair climb, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Hays County first responders, community memorialize 9/11
Hill Country Studios to break ground this year
Hill Country Studios to break ground this year
A Walgreens pharmacist looks for a patients prescription Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in San Marcos.
Behind the on-campus pharmacy closing
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
Sales associate Becca Muro helps students find textbooks, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 in San Marcos.
TXST reflects on BookSmart program
Students attend a political science class in the LBJ Teaching Theater, Monday, Aug. 22, 2023, in San Marcos.
Record freshman class causes struggles for faculty, changes for student body
More in san-marcos
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
San Marcos tightens drought restrictions
San Marcos ends decades old juvenile curfew
San Marcos ends decades old juvenile curfew
Sewell-goers walk in the river due to low river levels, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
Drought in Central Texas worsens as low spring flows persist
The wetland boardwalk spans across Spring Lake, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Meadows Center.
San Marcos enters stage 4 drought restrictions
San Martians walk past Rheas Ice Cream, Saturday, July 8, 2023 in San Marcos.
SMTX business tips to beat heat
Firefighters work inside the new fire station Friday, July 21, 2023, in San Marcos.
SMFD opens sixth fire station
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *