Latest Stories
86°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) stiff arms a UTSA defender, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Alamodome.
Roadrunners hold off Bobcats to give Kinne his first loss at Texas State
September 9, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team gathers together after a point against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 19. 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State suffers back-to-back losses to open Bobcat Classic
September 9, 2023
Jade Maldonado (left), electrical engineering sophomore, discusses the electrical equipment used for the Bobcat Racing vehicle with Jon Ramos (right), a mechanical engineering sophomore, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Ingram School of Engineering.
Bobcat Racing readies engine for first competition
September 9, 2023
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Holeman earns career win 300 as Bobcats shutout Texas Southern
September 8, 2023
Texas State senior wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks first 2-0 start in a decade against I-35 rival UTSA
September 7, 2023
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) throws a pass during the spring game, Saturday, April. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
“There’s no place like home”: Malik Hornsby’s journey to Texas State
September 7, 2023

Texas State suffers back-to-back losses to open Bobcat Classic

Kobe Arriaga, Sports Reporter
September 9, 2023
The+Texas+State+volleyball+team+gathers+together+after+a+point+against+UTSA%2C+Saturday%2C+Aug.+19.+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.+
Photo Courtsey of Texas State Athletics
The Texas State volleyball team gathers together after a point against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 19. 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State volleyball (4-3) hosted the Bobcat Classic, the second consecutive tournament the team has hosted. The Bobcats fell to Southeastern Louisiana University (5-3) on Thursday night and the University of California Berkeley (8-0) on Friday night at Strahan Arena.      

Texas State’s opening game against Southeastern Louisiana ended 3-2, with the Lions winning the fourth and fifth sets to clinch the match.  

“Credit to Southeastern; they made us work, and we decided not to show up tonight,” Texas State head coach Huiet said. “It’s disappointing, but I’m just frustrated that we weren’t prepared tonight.”

Texas State entered the game on a three-game winning streak, including a victory against previously undefeated No. 13 Houston, and looked to continue its hot start to the season facing Southeastern Louisiana.

Both teams split the first two sets; in the third set, multiple Southeastern Louisiana errors allowed Texas State to take a closely contested set, winning 28-26 to take a 2-1 match lead. 

The Lions defeated Texas State in the fourth set 25-19, sparking momentum headed into the final set. 

In the fifth set, Southeastern Louisiana dominated Texas State, cruising to a 15-6 set win to clinch the match and upset the Bobcats on their home court. 

Texas State graduate student outsider hitter K.J. Johnson finished the match with a double-double with 27 kills and 15 digs. Southeastern Louisiana senior outsider hitter Kailin Newsome also finished with a double-double, recording 24 kills and 15 digs.  

Huiet was disappointed with the loss and credits Southeastern Louisiana for bringing a tough fight to the match. 

“I’m just frustrated that we didn’t play Texas State volleyball tonight,” Huiet said. “I think if we go back to our roots and play Texas State volleyball, then you’ll see a different team tomorrow.” 

For Friday’s matchup, Texas State welcomed undefeated Cal Berkley. The Bobcats once again dropped the opening set of the match, losing 25-16.

Huiet is concerned with the slow starts for his team and is adamant about moving the ball and not centering the offense around just one person.

“I think we could’ve spread the ball out a little bit more,” Huiet said. “We didn’t set out middles enough; we’ll have to go back and watch some film and work with Carlee [Ferris] on that.” 

After dropping the first set on its home turf, Texas State tied the series in the second set after defeating the Golden Bears 25-18.

Cal responded by dominating the Bobcats in the third and fourth sets, winning 25-17 and 25-22, respectively, to win the match and remain undefeated on the season. 

Texas State will now look to finish the Bobcat Classic with a win on Saturday against Abilene Christian University (5-4). 

The match between Texas State and Abilene Christian is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) stiff arms a UTSA defender, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Alamodome.
Roadrunners hold off Bobcats to give Kinne his first loss at Texas State
Jade Maldonado (left), electrical engineering sophomore, discusses the electrical equipment used for the Bobcat Racing vehicle with Jon Ramos (right), a mechanical engineering sophomore, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Ingram School of Engineering.
Bobcat Racing readies engine for first competition
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Holeman earns career win 300 as Bobcats shutout Texas Southern
Texas State senior wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks first 2-0 start in a decade against I-35 rival UTSA
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) throws a pass during the spring game, Saturday, April. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
“There’s no place like home”: Malik Hornsby’s journey to Texas State
Co-founder Jason Sherman, Studio San Martian volunteers and artists clearing the studio, Wednesday, Aug. 30. 2023 at Studio San Martian before officially closing Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Studio San Martian to continue after closure
More in Sports
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball during the game against Oklahoma State Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State ends losing streak with 3-1 win over Houston Christian
Texas State sophomore wide reciever Kole Wilson (2) runs after making a catch against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco.
Kinne era begins with a bang as Texas State takes down Baylor for historic win
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cap off Texas State Invitational with upset over No. 13 Houston
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) yell argue a call, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats rally from two-set deficit to defeat North Texas
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball past a North Texas defender Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Julian Orteaga-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Football searches for bowl selection in 2023
More in volleyball
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep UT Martin in final game of Tennessee Classic
Texas State junior Sophie Childs (9) and sophomore Bailey Hanner (20) attempt to block the ball, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Tennessee for first loss of season
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
New-look squad looks to transition into new era of Bobcat volleyball
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Texas State sophomore defensive specialist Jacqueline Lee (7) celebrates with teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1. 
Volleyball season ends in bitter-sweet fashion
Texas State graduate student outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald (16) celebrates with her teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Fitzgerald, teammates reflect on program history
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *