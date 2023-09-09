Texas State suffers back-to-back losses to open Bobcat Classic

Texas State volleyball (4-3) hosted the Bobcat Classic, the second consecutive tournament the team has hosted. The Bobcats fell to Southeastern Louisiana University (5-3) on Thursday night and the University of California Berkeley (8-0) on Friday night at Strahan Arena.

Texas State’s opening game against Southeastern Louisiana ended 3-2, with the Lions winning the fourth and fifth sets to clinch the match.

“Credit to Southeastern; they made us work, and we decided not to show up tonight,” Texas State head coach Huiet said. “It’s disappointing, but I’m just frustrated that we weren’t prepared tonight.”

Texas State entered the game on a three-game winning streak, including a victory against previously undefeated No. 13 Houston, and looked to continue its hot start to the season facing Southeastern Louisiana.

Both teams split the first two sets; in the third set, multiple Southeastern Louisiana errors allowed Texas State to take a closely contested set, winning 28-26 to take a 2-1 match lead.

The Lions defeated Texas State in the fourth set 25-19, sparking momentum headed into the final set.

In the fifth set, Southeastern Louisiana dominated Texas State, cruising to a 15-6 set win to clinch the match and upset the Bobcats on their home court.

Texas State graduate student outsider hitter K.J. Johnson finished the match with a double-double with 27 kills and 15 digs. Southeastern Louisiana senior outsider hitter Kailin Newsome also finished with a double-double, recording 24 kills and 15 digs.

Huiet was disappointed with the loss and credits Southeastern Louisiana for bringing a tough fight to the match.

“I’m just frustrated that we didn’t play Texas State volleyball tonight,” Huiet said. “I think if we go back to our roots and play Texas State volleyball, then you’ll see a different team tomorrow.”

For Friday’s matchup, Texas State welcomed undefeated Cal Berkley. The Bobcats once again dropped the opening set of the match, losing 25-16.

Huiet is concerned with the slow starts for his team and is adamant about moving the ball and not centering the offense around just one person.

“I think we could’ve spread the ball out a little bit more,” Huiet said. “We didn’t set out middles enough; we’ll have to go back and watch some film and work with Carlee [Ferris] on that.”

After dropping the first set on its home turf, Texas State tied the series in the second set after defeating the Golden Bears 25-18.

Cal responded by dominating the Bobcats in the third and fourth sets, winning 25-17 and 25-22, respectively, to win the match and remain undefeated on the season.

Texas State will now look to finish the Bobcat Classic with a win on Saturday against Abilene Christian University (5-4).

The match between Texas State and Abilene Christian is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.