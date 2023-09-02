Latest Stories
75°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cap off Texas State Invitational with upset over No. 13 Houston
September 2, 2023
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) yell argue a call, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats rally from two-set deficit to defeat North Texas
September 2, 2023
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball past a North Texas defender Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss
September 1, 2023
Illustration by Madison Ware
Opinion: Students with disabilities benefit from resources
September 1, 2023
Sales associate Becca Muro helps students find textbooks, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 in San Marcos.
TXST reflects on BookSmart program
September 1, 2023
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas and Rhian Davis
Hobbies can fulfill your everyday life
August 31, 2023

Bobcats cap off Texas State Invitational with upset over No. 13 Houston

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
September 2, 2023
The+Texas+State+volleyball+team+celebrates+a+winning+point%2C+Saturday%2C+August+19%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Carly Earnest
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Graduate student outside hitter K.J. Johnson registered 12 kills, and redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch had 11 as Texas State volleyball (4-1) swept previously undefeated No. 13 Houston (4-1) 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 in the final match of the Texas State Invitational Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

The win marks Texas State’s fifth straight against the Cougars and the team’s third sweep of the season.

The Bobcats opened the Invitational with a five-set reverse sweep victory against the University of North Texas Thursday evening.

Johnson, a transfer from Fairfield University, tallied 15 kills against UNT to give her 27 to go along with 19 digs in the two matches. Wunsch finished the Invitational with 26 total kills.

“We kept a positive attitude and stayed composed and confident the whole time,” Wunsch said postgame. “And I think that’s what helped us get the edge over Houston.”

Texas State trailed only once in the match, 1-0 at the beginning of the second set, and led by as much as eight points midway through the third set due in part to three consecutive ace serves from junior libero Alyssa Ortega and five of Johnson’s kills.

The Cougars started to build a comeback, cutting the Texas State lead to 21-17 before Wunsch, senior setter Ryann Torres and sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner combined to block back-to-back kill attempts from Houston graduate student outside hitter Kenna Sauer.

Hanner added two of her eight kills to finish the set and the match.

“We knew they would battle back,” Texas State head coach Sean Huiet said. “We wanted to make sure we went point-for-point with them.”

Sauer had 13 kills and graduate student Abbie Jackson, the team’s kill leader, finished with 9. Houston, which also defeated North Texas, committed a total of 43 hitting errors in seven sets between the two matches.

Texas State will host its second tournament, the Bobcat Classic, next week. The Bobcats will begin the tournament against Southeastern Louisiana University (3-2).

The game between Texas State and Southeastern Louisiana is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) yell argue a call, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats rally from two-set deficit to defeat North Texas
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball past a North Texas defender Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss
Illustration by Madison Ware
Opinion: Students with disabilities benefit from resources
Sales associate Becca Muro helps students find textbooks, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 in San Marcos.
TXST reflects on BookSmart program
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas and Rhian Davis
Hobbies can fulfill your everyday life
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Julian Orteaga-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Football searches for bowl selection in 2023
More in Sports
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State set to kick off Kinne era in Waco
Texas State sophomore defender/forward Addison Peters (16) goes to trap the ball and gain possession against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer seeks to dominate season
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past midfield during the game against North Texas at Bobcat Soccer Complex Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State drops first road game of 2023 season
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep UT Martin in final game of Tennessee Classic
Texas State junior Sophie Childs (9) and sophomore Bailey Hanner (20) attempt to block the ball, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Tennessee for first loss of season
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) poses for a photo, July, 12, 2023, at Softball City Stadium in Surrey, British Columbia.
Mullins represents Texas State in 2023 Canada Cup
More in volleyball
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
New-look squad looks to transition into new era of Bobcat volleyball
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Texas State sophomore defensive specialist Jacqueline Lee (7) celebrates with teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1. 
Volleyball season ends in bitter-sweet fashion
Texas State graduate student outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald (16) celebrates with her teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Fitzgerald, teammates reflect on program history
Texas State sophomore defensive specialist Jacqueline Lee (7) celebrates with teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1. 
Volleyball takes series over Arkansas State
Texas State senior setter Emily DeWalt (17) celebrates after the Bobcats score during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1.
Volleyball to face Arkansas State in two-game series
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *