Latest Stories
95°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) yell argue a call, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats rally from two-set deficit to defeat North Texas
September 2, 2023
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball past a North Texas defender Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss
September 1, 2023
Illustration by Madison Ware
Opinion: Students with disabilities benefit from resources
September 1, 2023
Sales associate Becca Muro helps students find textbooks, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 in San Marcos.
TXST reflects on BookSmart program
September 1, 2023
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas and Rhian Davis
Hobbies can fulfill your everyday life
August 31, 2023
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Julian Orteaga-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Football searches for bowl selection in 2023
August 31, 2023

Bobcats rally from two-set deficit to defeat North Texas

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
September 2, 2023
Texas+State+senior+setter+Ryann+Torres+%2814%29+and+redshirt+freshman+outsider+hitter+Samantha+Wunsch+%288%29+yell+argue+a+call%2C+Saturday%2C+August+19%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Carly Earnest
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) yell argue a call, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State volleyball (3-1) reversed swept the University of North Texas (3-3) in its opening game of the Texas State Invitational Thursday night at Strahan Arena. 

The victory marks the team’s first reverse sweep of the 2023 season and third overall sweep. 

The first set of the game was evenly matched as neither team could create much separation until the Mean Green went on a 5-0 run, giving themselves a 20-13 lead. 

Texas State fought back, tying the score at 24-24, but a service error from senior setter Ryan Torres, followed by a kill from North Texas senior Coco Gillet, gave the Mean Green the 27-25 set one win. 

The second set was similar to the first, as the lead never exceeded three points. However, Bobcat serving errors, several North Texas kills and an 8-0 run allowed the Mean Green to take a commanding 2-0 set lead in the match. 

Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch, who led the team with six blocks and tied for most kills with 15, said the team wasn’t playing up to its standards in the first two sets and knew they could mount a comeback.

“We know that we are a great team, and we weren’t showing what we are made of in those first two sets,” Wunsch said postgame. “It was about being strong and being resilient and coming back in the last three sets and showing them what Texas State volleyball is made of.” 

Texas State began to put together a comeback in set three. With their backs against the wall on the brink of a 3-0 home loss, the Bobcats jumped out to an 8-3 lead. The combination of three straight aces from sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner and a .625 hitting performance from Wunsch powered the Bobcats to a 25-17 set three win. 

Feeding off the established momentum created in the previous set, Texas State jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fourth set. The Mean Green answered with four straight points to make the score 5-4, but that was as close as they would get. Texas State went on a 6-0 run and managed to easily win the set 25-13, forcing a fifth and final set. 

Graduate student outsider hitter K.J. Johnson, who registered 15 kills and a pair of blocks, said team pride and the desire to defend home court helped bolster the team’s comeback. 

“This is our court; this is our team. We know we are a lot better than this. We are all playing and rallying for each other, and I think that helped to keep that in mind to not let them keep momentum on their side. We had to really focus on ourselves,” Johnson said. 

Both teams traded points to begin the fifth set until a 5-0 run gave Texas State a 10-4 lead. Coming out of a timeout, North Texas responded with a 4-0 run, to pull within two points at 10-8. Texas State held onto the lead throughout the set due to timely kills from Johnson and senior outside hitter Sophie Childs and North Texas service errors.  

With the score at 14-13, a North Texas service error clinched the hard-fought victory for the Bobcats.  

Texas State head coach Sean Huiet said the team’s resilience and toughness ultimately won them the game.  

“We have to win three sets; it doesn’t matter what three. I’d really like it to be easier and not as stressful, but this group is so resilient; they’re so tough. I love early on having some of these five-setters and seeing what we’re made of, and I thought we did a really great job rebounding after a tough start,” Huiet said. 

The Bobcats will look to carry the momentum from the victory into its second and final game of the Invitational against the 13-ranked Houston Cougars (4-0).  

The game between Texas State and Houston is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball past a North Texas defender Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss
Illustration by Madison Ware
Opinion: Students with disabilities benefit from resources
Sales associate Becca Muro helps students find textbooks, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 in San Marcos.
TXST reflects on BookSmart program
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas and Rhian Davis
Hobbies can fulfill your everyday life
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Julian Orteaga-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Football searches for bowl selection in 2023
Students attend a political science class in the LBJ Teaching Theater, Monday, Aug. 22, 2023, in San Marcos.
Record freshman class causes struggles for faculty, changes for student body
More in Sports
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State set to kick off Kinne era in Waco
Texas State sophomore defender/forward Addison Peters (16) goes to trap the ball and gain possession against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer seeks to dominate season
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past midfield during the game against North Texas at Bobcat Soccer Complex Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State drops first road game of 2023 season
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep UT Martin in final game of Tennessee Classic
Texas State junior Sophie Childs (9) and sophomore Bailey Hanner (20) attempt to block the ball, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Tennessee for first loss of season
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) poses for a photo, July, 12, 2023, at Softball City Stadium in Surrey, British Columbia.
Mullins represents Texas State in 2023 Canada Cup
More in volleyball
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
New-look squad looks to transition into new era of Bobcat volleyball
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Texas State sophomore defensive specialist Jacqueline Lee (7) celebrates with teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1. 
Volleyball season ends in bitter-sweet fashion
Texas State graduate student outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald (16) celebrates with her teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Fitzgerald, teammates reflect on program history
Texas State sophomore defensive specialist Jacqueline Lee (7) celebrates with teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1. 
Volleyball takes series over Arkansas State
Texas State senior setter Emily DeWalt (17) celebrates after the Bobcats score during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1.
Volleyball to face Arkansas State in two-game series
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *