Texas State addresses sexual assault claims against student employee

Jaden Edison

Jaden Edison, Editor-in-Chief
September 21, 2020

Texas State is looking into allegations of sexual misconduct made against a student employee on social media, the university said in a statement via Twitter.

A Texas State senior created a social media thread Sept. 20 outlining a story of an alleged instance of sexual abuse toward her friend in a building on campus the same day.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” Texas State tweeted. “This report is actively being addressed.”

The University Star is gathering more information and will provide updates as they become available.

