Texas State addresses sexual assault claims against student employee

Texas State is looking into allegations of sexual misconduct made by a student on social media Sept. 20.

Texas State is looking into allegations of sexual misconduct made against a student employee on social media, the university said in a statement via Twitter.

A Texas State senior created a social media thread Sept. 20 outlining a story of an alleged instance of sexual abuse toward her friend in a building on campus the same day.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” Texas State tweeted. “This report is actively being addressed.”

The University Star is gathering more information and will provide updates as they become available.

@txst Your student and student employee at LBJ Student Center, Neylan McMillian, is an abuser. On Sunday the 20th of September McMillian sent another student (who wishes to remain anonymous) a direct message on Instagram. He said to the student that he found them on his 1/10 — BettyLea Rogers (@Cherie_LaRee) September 20, 2020

