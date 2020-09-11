Texas State to receive federal grant for active shooter response training
Texas State will receive an $8.5 million federal grant for active shooter response training, Sen. John Cornyn announced in a Sept. 11 press release.
The grant money will be provided to the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training center to provide multi-disciplinary, scenario-based active shooter training to first responders. The funding comes through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services’ Preparing for Active Shooter Situations program.
“First responders risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our families, friends, and neighbors, and they deserve the best possible training to do their jobs,” Cornyn said. “Texas State’s ALERRT Program has proven to be highly successful in training first responders in Texas and across the nation to respond to active shooter situations and is leading the way in keeping those who protect us safe.”
