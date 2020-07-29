Texas State launches investigation into cyber attack

Texas State has launched an investigation into a ransomware attack on a customer relationship management service provider for the university.

On July 16, Blackbaud Inc., a computer software company, notified Texas State that it discovered and stopped a security incident involving services it provides to the university. In an email to the university community, Texas State says Blackbaud informed it the cybercriminal did not access any credit card information, bank account information or social security numbers.

“We take cyber-threats seriously, and we are committed to holding Blackbaud accountable and keeping your personal information safe and secure,” said Dr. Barbara Breier, vice president for University Advancement.

The email says Blackbaud discovered that a cybercriminal obtained copies of its customers’ information as part of the same attack. Blackbaud informed Texas State it hired a third-party team of experts “to monitor the web as an extra precautionary measure.”

“Please know [Texas State] has not and will not ever sell your personal or contact information,” Breier said. “Ensuring the safety of our constituents’ data is of the utmost importance to us.”

The Star will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Anyone with questions regarding this matter can contact Cesquinn M. Curtis in the Office of University Advancement at 512-245-2396 or by email at [email protected].

Texas State recommends the university community remain vigilant and monitor online and financial activity, promptly reporting any suspicious activity or suspected identity theft to the Theft Resource Center or the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.identitytheft.gov.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 73 times, 73 visits today