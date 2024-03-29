McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce

78° San Marcos
In a low-scoring game, Texas State baseball (15-11, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated in the opener in a three-game series by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (18-8, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) Thursday evening at Bobcat Ballpark by a score of 4-1. The win marks the ninth consecutive for the Ragin Cajuns and moves them into first place in the Sun Belt Conference rankings. Making his seventh start of the season, redshirt junior pitcher Austin Eaton allowed two runs through 5.2 innings and recorded three strikeouts. “I thought [Eaton] threw the ball well,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “Its a good offense, and we held them to four runs.” It was yet another quiet game on the offensive side for the Bobcats, as they only scored one run while collecting five hits and leaving four runners on base altogether. Louisiana-Lafayette junior pitcher Andrew Hermann got the start on the mound, giving up four hits and an unearned run in 5.2 innings of work. Junior pitcher L.P. Langevin replaced Herrmann to pitch the final 3.1 innings, striking out six Bobcat batters to earn his second save of the season. “[Louisiana pitcher Andrew Herrmann] is different. Hes a lefty, he throws a lot of different speeds, a lot of funky stuff,” Head Coach Steven Trout said. “Sometimes I thought we were not having a great approach. With those guys [you’ve] got to take advantage of all your opportunities.” The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when an RBI double by junior infielder Daylan Pena allowed the Bobcats to score their only run. However, that lead didn’t last for long. In the top of the fifth, Louisiana’s junior outfielder, Conor Higgs, started the Cajuns’ scoring with a game-tying homer. In the top of the sixth, Louisiana’s sophomore infielder Lee Amedee hit an RBI double, making the score 2-1, before a pitching change for the Bobcats. After a fielding error, Amedee scored, making the lead 3-1. The score stayed the same until the top of the ninth arrived when Louisiana’s John Taylor executed a suicide squeeze bunt for a 4-1 cushion. The Bobcats went on to have all three batters strike out in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory for the Ragin Cajuns. Texas State will look to even the series in the second game of the series. The opening pitch for game two between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
March 29, 2024
March 29, 2024
March 29, 2024
March 29, 2024
March 29, 2024
March 28, 2024

Hope Monte, News Contributor
March 29, 2024
The McCoy College of Business is forming a new required course plan for the fall for incoming freshman and transfer students to prepare them to securing jobs. 

The new plan consists of three courses: “BA (Business Administration) 1310: Introduction to Business”, “Professional Development I: Preparing for Personal Success” and “Professional Development II: Preparing for the Corporate World.”

According to David Wierschem, associate dean of McCoy, this new route is meant to help students find their path of interest, gain professional skills and acquire internships before graduation.

“One of the perspectives that we’re taking is that our world is changing and so we have to change along with it and better prepare our students to be successful,” Wierschem said.

Starting in the fall, freshman business majors will take BA 1310: Introduction to Business, a class built to expose students to all fields of study and guide them in finding the business major that best suits their skills. 

The current freshman course for business students, BA 2310: Introduction to Business in a Global Environment, focuses on “the interdependence of the business functions in a global environment,” according to the Texas State course catalog. The new class will allow students to get an idea of all potential majors instead of just business.

“We don’t want [students] taking hard courses they’re going to flunk and have to pay debt on and delay them getting into different majors,” Wierschem said. “That will help with retention and that will help with them with their success, academically, as well as when they’re trying to find a job.”

William McDowell, professor and chair of the department of management, is working with Wierschem to develop the classes.

“We’re going to actually have set time for [students] to either pivot or persevere,” McDowell said. “So [either] they’re in the right major, they feel confident after getting all the information or they can pivot at that point and maybe change to a different major within McCoy.”

During their sophomore year, business students will take a one-hour credit course potentially called Professional Development I: Preparing for Personal Success, according to Wierschem.

Wierschem said the course will teach students skills such as writing a resume and how to dress and practice interviews to set students up for applying for internships their junior year.

“Employers hire 70% of their entry-level through internships,” Wierschem said. “Internships happen between the junior and senior year, which means as a student, you need to have your resume and experience with interviewing done by the end of your sophomore year.”

The third class is a one-hour course unofficially namedProfessional Development II: Preparing for the Corporate World”. The class will prepare students for internships in their respective fields.

“The hope is that we’re going to have those [courses] targeted within the majors,” Wierschem said. “So when you have that accounting internship, there are things that you’re going to need to know that are different than your marketing internship. There are different expectations in the different career fields.”

The second and third classes have a plan for curriculum but won’t officially be added to the course catalog until a later date.

According to McDowell, the hiring process for professors teaching these classes is in progress. Some candidates will come from an academic background, while many will be experienced in the business world.
