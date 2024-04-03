81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Hot dog sales increased by over 600% on Dollar Dog Day, according to concessions
Hot dog sales increased by over 600% on Dollar Dog Day, according to concessions
April 3, 2024
Texas State readies for total solar eclipse
Texas State readies for total solar eclipse
April 3, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats skid continues with run-rule loss to #3 Texas A&M
April 2, 2024
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard gathers with some players during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball continues to dance among the nation's top 25
April 2, 2024
Texas State softball celebrate its second win of the series against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball takeaways: Vanderford, Trahan and Earls shine in series versus South Alabama
April 2, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Cade Manning (9) prepares to bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways as Texas State baseball gets swept by Ragin' Cajuns
April 2, 2024

Texas State readies for total solar eclipse

Lesdy Hernandez, News Reporter
April 3, 2024
Texas State readies for total solar eclipse
DJ Ross

Preparations are underway at Texas State as the campus anticipates Texas’s first visible total solar eclipse since 1878 on April 8.

The university suspended classes from noon to 2 p.m. on the day of the eclipse for both San Marcos and Round Rock campuses according to an email from Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Pranesh Aswath on March 19.

“We want to make sure most people on campus have the opportunity to experience this event because this for many of them is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see an eclipse of this magnitude here,” Aswath said.

Aswath said faculty can decide whether to hold in-person or online classes for the rest of the day, however, he encourages everyone to experience the eclipse as it will serve as a teachable opportunity.

“This is a shared experience as part of your college and you’re not going to see this for a long time to come,” Aswath said. “So, enjoy it and take advantage of that opportunity.”

Secretary of the Texas State Astronomy Club Porter Hasha said a total solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks the sun, casting a shadow on Earth and causing temporary darkness.

“For people in the path of totality, it’s going to get pretty much completely dark, unfortunately, San Marcos is not exactly all the way in the path of totality,” Hasha said.

Due to the eclipse’s rarity, an influx of visitors are expected in San Marcos before and during the event, potentially causing heavy traffic or temporary road closures.

Students like Kanin Okumu, a dance education freshman, are proactively planning to navigate these disruptions.

Okumu said her intention is to plan ahead for the eclipse to avoid traffic congestion and instead enjoy the experience with those around her.

“I’m a little worried about the traffic because the roads here are awful,” Okumu said. “However, I will probably try to not drive unless necessary and do grocery shopping before the eclipse.”

Aswath said transportation services such as Bobcat Shuttle will be available during the day, however delays are to be expected due to heavy traffic.

“We have a beautiful campus, beautiful spots on our campus that you can actually see the eclipse from,” Aswath said. “So why not take advantage of that and take the opportunity to stay on campus, as opposed to trying to get stuck on I-35 trying to go somewhere to get to an ideal location.”

Hasha stressed the importance of taking proper safety precautions when viewing the eclipse. Instead of regular eyewear, specialized eye protection like solar glasses or handheld solar viewers should be purchased to prevent severe eye damage.

“Do not look straight into the sun with your bare eyes; and if you are trying to take a picture with your phone, be wary of that because the sun can still damage the phone’s camera sensors,” Hasha said.

Texas has not witnessed a total solar eclipse in 176 years, with the next one expected to occur in 2044.

Quinn Fanta
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats skid continues with run-rule loss to #3 Texas A&M
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard gathers with some players during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball continues to dance among the nation's top 25
Texas State softball celebrate its second win of the series against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball takeaways: Vanderford, Trahan and Earls shine in series versus South Alabama
Texas State senior infielder Cade Manning (9) prepares to bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways as Texas State baseball gets swept by Ragin' Cajuns
City prepares for safety ahead of total solar eclipse
City prepares for safety ahead of total solar eclipse
Students must learn to care about San Marcoss natural areas
Students must learn to care about San Marcos's natural areas
More in News
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
Texas State Fall 2021 graduates stand before the start of the commencement ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Black graduation rates lowest among TXST students
New STEM building approved for construction
New STEM building approved for construction
Local residents take a stroll through Purgatory Creek Park, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in San Marcos.
San Marcos closes four trails for endangered bird
logo
Hays County primary election sees 19% voter turnout
Cars navigate through the construction at the intersection of Hopkins and Guadalupe, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in downtown San Marcos.
Downtown intersection closes for accessibility construction
More in university
The MakerSpace was closed until the week of March 4. It was closed off with red caution tape, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 in Alkek Library.
Alkek MakerSpace and Print Shop reopen after fire-related water damage
Lecturer Nick Lawson analyzes text from a play, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
New series to give improved titles to nontenured faculty
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
Results of the recent Student Government Elections read aloud for candidates and peers, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 in the LBJ Student Involvement Lounge.
TXST names new Student Government officers
logo
Defensive lineman suspended from TXST football after arrest



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star