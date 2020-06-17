Texas State custodian dies on San Marcos campus
June 17, 2020
Interim Vice President of Student Affairs Mary Ellen Cavitt announced by email that a custodian died on campus June 17. The email states the next of kin has been notified and there is no immediate danger to the campus.
“On behalf of the entire Texas State University community, we are extending our condolences to the family and our Texas State colleagues who are affected by this loss,” Cavitt said.
The University Star will provide updates as they are made available.
