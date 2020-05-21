NCAA to allow on-campus workouts for football and basketball athletes

Wide receiver Trevis Graham Jr. runs with the ball at the Texas State football game vs. Troy, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium.

The NCAA decided in a virtual meeting May 20 to allow Division I football and basketball student-athletes to participate in voluntary in-person athletic activities on campuses.

Starting June 1, as long as all local, state and federal regulations are followed, the activities may be conducted. To accommodate students not able or hesitant to return, the Division I Council is allowing teams in those sports to require eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical activities through the end of June.

“We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework,” Council Chair M. Grace Calhoun said.

Voluntary on-campus athletics activity cannot be initiated by coaches—only student-athletes. Further, coaches cannot be present unless a sport-specific safety exception allows it, and activity cannot be directed by a coach or reported back to a coach.

Whether or not voluntary athletics activities can be conducted in all other sports and summer access activities in football and men’s and women’s basketball will be determined via an electronic vote at a future date.

