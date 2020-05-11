Softball assistant coach Cat Osterman moves on from Texas State

Texas State softball assistant coach Cat Osterman is stepping down from the Bobcat softball program to pursue future personal endeavors, the team announced this morning.

Osterman, a former three-time National Player of the Year, four-time All-American and two-time Olympic medalist, arrived at Texas State in 2015 after three seasons as an assistant coach at St. Edwards University in Austin. She played a critical role in the team’s success in the past six seasons.

With Osterman on staff, the Bobcats made it to three NCAA Regional berths (2016-18) and won Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament championships in 2018.

“I felt like I became part of a family (at Texas State),” Osterman said in a press release. “It was great and really hard to step away from that. I look back with nothing but good memories. Texas State has been everything I thought it would have been when I took the job and so much more.”

Osterman said aside from the Sun Belt Conference Championship, one of her highlights was helping develop right-handed pitcher Randi Rupp. Rupp was a four-time All-Sun Belt Conference first-team selection, four-time NFCA All-Central Regional selection, two-time Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year and two-time NFCA All-American. Rupp finished her career as the program’s leader in career strikeouts (1,270), career wins (110) and the only player in Texas State history to throw multiple perfect games.

“When Cat came in, our mission was to get to the top of the Sun Belt Conference,” Softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “She’s been a great addition to our Bobcat Family, and we are going to miss her tremendously.”

