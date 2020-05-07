Newly implemented Monarch Center brings resources to immigrant students

The DACA Task Force sits in a panel discussion, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Texas State. After recommendation from the DACA Task Force to include a campus resource for immigrant students, it has come to life with the Monarch Center for Immigrant Students.

Texas State establishes the Monarch Center for Immigrant Students, providing resources and support to immigrant and DACA students.

Interim Chief Diversity Officer Stella Silva sent out a university-wide email May 7, stating the Monarch Center comes after a recommendation from the campus DACA Task Force to create a resource to support immigrant students.

According to its website, the Monarch Center’s mission will be to provide a network of university leaders offering resources and support in the form of guidance, strategic initiatives for the academic success and inclusion of DACA and Immigrant students.

It will be located in the Center for the Study of the Southwest, accessible when classes return to face-to-face instruction.

During online classes, the Monarch Center is available by phone at 512-245-6001 or emailing the Monarch Center Coordinator Michelle Sotolongo at [email protected]

