Officer killed, two others wounded in shooting on Hunter Road

A man shot and killed a San Marcos Police Department officer, wounded two others and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound this evening at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments.

Police received a call about an assault/domestic disturbance at 6:05 p.m., and officers responded to the incident at the apartment complex on Hunter Road. Police said the suspect then ambushed the officers with a rifle.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family.”

Prayers out to San Marcos PD and the families affected by today’s tragedy. Hug your loved ones extra long tonight. — Kannon Webb (@iamkwebb_) April 19, 2020

The two surviving officers have undergone surgery at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. The families of those involved have been notified.

Prior to official confirmation of the incident, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated the following in a press release: “Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

Sending love and support to our fellow officers at San Marcos PD. pic.twitter.com/BjElOKh6ci — Texas State UPD (@TxStateUPD) April 19, 2020

This marks the second SMPD officer death in the line of duty since officer Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed while serving a warrant on Dec. 4, 2017.

SMPD will hold a press conference at 10 a.m., Sunday, April 19 at Fire Station 5, 100 Carlson Cir.

SMPD reported the area has been secured and there is no additional threat to the public. Officials still urge everyone to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The San Marcos Police Department closed Hunter Road from Reimer Avenue to McCarty Road for an “in-process” investigation. Officials urge those around to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Police Incident Underway: Hunter Rd is currently closed from Reimer Ave to McCarty Rd for an in progress investigation. People in the area need to shelter in place and the public needs to avoid the area as the scene has not been made safe. — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) April 19, 2020

