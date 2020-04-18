Gov. Abbott releases statement after unconfirmed reports of SMPD officer shooting

UPDATE: Shooting confirmed at 9:32 p.m.

The San Marcos Police Department confirmed a man shot and killed an SMPD officer, wounded two others and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound this evening at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments on Hunter Road. Read the full story here.

8:57 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement following unconfirmed reports of a shooting involving multiple San Marcos Police Department officers this evening.

Abbott said the following in a press release: “Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

It is unclear whether or not the alleged shooting is connected to the ongoing investigation of an April 18 incident on Hunter Road.

The Star attempted to reach the San Marcos Police Department’s public information officer for comment multiple times and received no answer. We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 140 times, 11 visits today