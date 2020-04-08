Summer I session and athletics camps canceled due to COVID-19

The Texas State Quad area sits empty, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Texas State. Student-led organizations normally occupy the area handing out flyers and pamphlets for events and organization information, giving out food and more.

Texas State announced all community, academic and athletic camps scheduled during Summer I will be canceled in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to maintain social distancing.

This decision comes after a student recently tested positive for COVID-19 after moving out of an on-campus residential hall. Texas State also announced earlier that summer I courses will be moved online with the electronic course fee being refunded to students.

According to a universitywide email from the provost, some summer I camps may be moved either remote or online. However, Summer II camps will continue as scheduled unless stated otherwise.

More information can be found on the Texas State COVID-19 webpage here.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

