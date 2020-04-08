Summer I session and athletics camps canceled due to COVID-19
April 8, 2020
Texas State announced all community, academic and athletic camps scheduled during Summer I will be canceled in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to maintain social distancing.
This decision comes after a student recently tested positive for COVID-19 after moving out of an on-campus residential hall. Texas State also announced earlier that summer I courses will be moved online with the electronic course fee being refunded to students.
According to a universitywide email from the provost, some summer I camps may be moved either remote or online. However, Summer II camps will continue as scheduled unless stated otherwise.
More information can be found on the Texas State COVID-19 webpage here.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.