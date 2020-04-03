Texas State confirms student tested COVID-19 positive

A person walks through the Quad, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Texas State. On March 19, the university, following many other universities across the U.S., made a decision to move courses online for the remainder of its spring semester. During a normal week at Texas State, students flood through the Quad to and from their classes. Often times, students walk through the area conversing or listening to something in their earphones. Student-led organizations also occupy the area handing out flyers and pamphlets for events and organization information, giving out food and more.

Director of the Student Health Center Dr. Emilio Carranco confirmed a student who recently moved out of an on-campus residential hall tested positive for COVID-19 in an email to faculty, staff and students.

“Today, the university learned that a student in our Texas State University community tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, 2020,” Carranco’s email reads. “The student came back to campus with a parent to move out of the residence hall on March 27, 2020. The student was asymptomatic at that time and did not have close contact with anyone other than the parent. The student has had only mild symptoms thus far and we hope for a quick and complete recovery.”

According to the email, the Department of Housing and Residential Life developed a phased move-out process as a social distancing measure to reduce the risk of close or prolonged contact between persons during the move-out process.

“Since the student was asymptomatic and had no close contact with anyone on campus besides the mother, the risk of exposure to others was very low,” Carranco’s email reads. “It has been determined that no particular actions are necessary at this time. However, this notice is being sent to comply with the requirements of the Clery Act.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

