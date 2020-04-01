Texas State to move summer I courses online in response to COVID-19

Texas State will soon announce that all summer I courses will be moving to online and remote instruction methods in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, the electronic course fee will be waived for students enrolled in summer I courses.

“Effectively we are moving all scheduled class sections to start meeting any point in June to online remote delivery,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Gene Bourgeois said.

The electronic course fee is $50 per semester credit hour and will be refunded to students in the form of emergency financial aid through the financial aid portal.

University President Denise Trauth said university officials felt it was the right thing to do given students were efficiently made to take online classes when they would have otherwise had a choice.

“When we made the decision to put all Summer I courses online we were basically mandating students take a course online which would then trigger a fee, which we didn’t think was fair,” Trauth said.

According to Bourgeois, summer II courses are scheduled to meet in person but are subject to change as needed.

