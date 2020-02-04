Fourth quarter surge leads to first conference win

Texas State sophomore forward Da'Nasia Hood jumps around UTA senior forward Marie Benson to shoot and score for the Bobcats, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Strahan Arena. Photo credit: Kate Connors

Texas State sophomore forward Da'Nasia Hood jumps around UTA senior forward Marie Benson to shoot and score for the Bobcats, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Strahan Arena. Photo credit: Kate Connors

Texas State sophomore forward Da'Nasia Hood jumps around UTA senior forward Marie Benson to shoot and score for the Bobcats, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Strahan Arena. Photo credit: Kate Connors

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Bobcats snapped an eight-game losing streak and picked up their first conference win of the season for their annual Pink Game with a 72-55 home victory over the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday.

The win brings the team 8-12 in the season and 1-8 in conference play.

The Bobcats righted the ship with a fourth-quarter surge, making a 19-1 run and 31-point explosion on 71% shooting in the final 10 minutes of play

Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said that her team’s passion and refusal to give up brought the ‘Cats a home victory.

“Quitters never win and winners never quit, and this team has always had a winning finishing mentality,” Antoine said.

After a first quarter in their favor, Texas State began to lose control of the game in the second. UTA opened up with an 11-0 run to start the quarter and the Bobcats couldn’t get their first field goal past the Mavericks’ 2-3 zone defense until the 4:35 mark of the second.

Even with their offensive struggles, Antoine said her halftime message was to lock in on defense.

“We needed to make sure that we were staying sound defensively and understand where they were getting their energy from,” Antoine said.

The team pulled it off and locked in defensively, keeping UTA at 27% from the field in the second half.

Sophomore forward Da’Nasia Hood was on fire off a perfect 7-7 run from behind the arc and finished with a career-high 28 points.

Senior guard Brooke Holle also played with high intensity and managed a double-double with 19 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Holle said she is very confident in her rebounding ability despite coming in at 5’7, a shorter height for many college athletes.

“Rebounding to me is a want,” Holle said. “If I want it, then I’m going to go get it.”

Sophomore guard Kennedy Taylor also played a huge role in the game by controlling the tempo and finishing with eight points and 13 assists.

The Bobcats now have nine more conference games and will look to carry this momentum into the next game against Coastal Carolina.

In their previous matchup, the Bobcats let a second-half lead slip away and ended up losing 75-67. The Chanticleers’ DJ Williams exploded for 29 points in their last game, so the Bobcats will have to be more consistent on both ends of the floor and be sure to finish strong just like they did Saturday in order to keep up their win streak.

Texas State will have the home advantage as they take on Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Strahan Arena.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 14 times, 14 visits today