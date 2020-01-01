Smith announces departure from Bobcat volleyball
January 1, 2020
After 18 seasons in San Marcos, former associate head volleyball coach Tracy Smith announced her decision to move on from the Bobcats in a tweet by the official Texas State Volleyball Twitter account on Tuesday.
The tweet served as a goodbye to Smith, who said she will miss the San Marcos community and the Texas State volleyball program.
“Thank you, Bobcat Nation, for 18 years!” Smith said. “I will miss you dearly. I won’t be far and I am a Sean Huiet Ambassador for life! This is the best school and program hands down!”
Smith was on former Head Coach Karen Chisum’s staff when Texas State Volleyball won their first and only NCAA tournament match in 2018 and has been a part of the development of countless other athletes who have come through the program.
Coach Smith will be taking over full time as the new director at United Volleyball, an organization that exists to help volleyball players along the I-35 corridor, according to their website.
“I knew retirement was drawing near and that I would not pursue other college locations to coach,” Smith said. “United VBA has shown tremendous interest and support, making me feel wanted and at home. I am excited to continue my love of coaching and mentoring athletes and coaches in this amazing game.”
The Bobcat volleyball program has seen major coaching changes in the weeks following the 2019 season, including Chisum and Smith’s departure, and will move into the 2020 season under new Head Coach Sean Huiet’s leadership in the fall.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
You must be registered in order to comment.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.