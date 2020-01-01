Smith announces departure from Bobcat volleyball

After 18 seasons in San Marcos, former associate head volleyball coach Tracy Smith announced her decision to move on from the Bobcats in a tweet by the official Texas State Volleyball Twitter account on Tuesday.

The tweet served as a goodbye to Smith, who said she will miss the San Marcos community and the Texas State volleyball program.

“Thank you, Bobcat Nation, for 18 years!” Smith said. “I will miss you dearly. I won’t be far and I am a Sean Huiet Ambassador for life! This is the best school and program hands down!”

Smith was on former Head Coach Karen Chisum’s staff when Texas State Volleyball won their first and only NCAA tournament match in 2018 and has been a part of the development of countless other athletes who have come through the program.

Coach Smith will be taking over full time as the new director at United Volleyball, an organization that exists to help volleyball players along the I-35 corridor, according to their website.

“I knew retirement was drawing near and that I would not pursue other college locations to coach,” Smith said. “United VBA has shown tremendous interest and support, making me feel wanted and at home. I am excited to continue my love of coaching and mentoring athletes and coaches in this amazing game.”

The Bobcat volleyball program has seen major coaching changes in the weeks following the 2019 season, including Chisum and Smith’s departure, and will move into the 2020 season under new Head Coach Sean Huiet’s leadership in the fall.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 30 times, 30 visits today