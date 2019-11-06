Suspect charged after firing a gun on the Square
November 6, 2019
The San Marcos Police Department responded to reports of a man firing off a gunshot at Rooftop on the Square Wednesday morning.
There were no reported injuries.
Security footage at Rooftop, 126 S Guadalupe St., shows Tre’shaun Campbell, 22, in an altercation with several other people. Campbell proceeded to pull out a pistol and fire one shot into the air.
Campbell is being charged with one count of unlawfully carrying of firearm on a premises allowed to sell alcoholic beverages.
The University Star will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
