Suspect charged after firing a gun on the Square

Tre'Shaun Campbell, 22, is being charged with one count of unlawfully carrying of firearm on a premises allowed to sell alcoholic beverages. Photo courtesy of the San Marcos Police Department.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to reports of a man firing off a gunshot at Rooftop on the Square Wednesday morning.

There were no reported injuries.

Security footage at Rooftop, 126 S Guadalupe St., shows Tre’shaun Campbell, 22, in an altercation with several other people. Campbell proceeded to pull out a pistol and fire one shot into the air.

Campbell is being charged with one count of unlawfully carrying of firearm on a premises allowed to sell alcoholic beverages.

The University Star will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today