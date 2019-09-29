A Texas State student follows along with the cheerleaders to show support for the team Aug. 29 at the football game against Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Photo credit: Photo by Kate Connors

Bobcat football wins again to take Battle for the Paddle

The Texas State Bobcats made their second straight win under the lights of Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, scoring 21 unanswered points to beat former rival Nicholls State and take the Battle for the Paddle.

The Bobcats improve their record to 2-3 while Nicholls State falls to 2-2.

The first half ended up a defensive affair as the two teams only managed field goals, completing the half 3-3.

After struggling in the first half, the Texas State offense finally woke up after halftime, scoring three touchdowns including a 77-yard strike from quarterback Gresch Jensen to sophomore Javen Banks to put the nail in the coffin for the Colonels.

Jensen finished the game going 22-29 for 253 yards while making two touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. Junior Caleb Twyford lead the team in rushing on 17 carries for 73 yards rushing.

The victory is the second straight win for the Bobcats in the Battle for the Paddle series with Nicholls State, and the ‘Cats lead the series 16-15. This is also the first two-game winning streak by the Bobcats since the 2018 season.

Texas State has a bye next week before playing Sun Belt rival Louisiana Monroe on Thursday, October 10 back in San Marcos.

