Volleyball hits the beach for 3-2 win

The team celebrates a win against the hosting Long Beach State as the kickoff game for the Long Beach State Mizuno Classic. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Texas State volleyball stopped their three-game losing streak in its tracks on the road in Long Beach, Calif. on Thursday, defeating Long Beach State in their home court in a late-night 3-2 nailbiter.

The ‘Cats are now undefeated on the road, making their season record 2-3 and tournament record 1-0 as they continue in the Long Beach State Mizuno Classic.

The first set was a close contest, with back and forth possessions until the final points when the Bobcats took on a seven-point lead. Senior outside hitter Cheyenne Huskey finished the set with three consecutive aces to end the set with a 25-17 win.

Long Beach State brought back a fighting spirit in the next two sets, taking the second set 25-18 and the third 25-19 and pacing both teams with a .085 hitting percentage.

Persistence was key in the final two sets, with the Bobcat’s taking the sets 25-20 and 17-15 to finish out with a tournament win.

Huskey was back as a top-tier offensive player, bringing in her first double-double of the season with 15 kills and 16 digs as well as her game-deciding four aces. Sophomore setter Emily DeWalt paced both teams with 47 assists of her own, logging in 10 digs as well for another double-double.

Senior libero and Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Micah Dinwiddie had her best game defensively of the season with 19 digs. Junior middle blocker Tyranee Scott brought in a team-high two blocks, and both Scott and sophomore outside hitter Kenedi Rutherford logged in season highs with 11 kills.

The ‘Cats were once again an offensive powerhouse after a slight slump, bringing in their season high .215 hitting percentage.

The next battle of the Mizuno Classic will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Walter Pyramid as the Texas State Bobcats compete against the University of California-Los Angeles.

