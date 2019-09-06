Volleyball hits the beach for 3-2 win
September 6, 2019
Filed under Sports, Volleyball
Texas State volleyball stopped their three-game losing streak in its tracks on the road in Long Beach, Calif. on Thursday, defeating Long Beach State in their home court in a late-night 3-2 nailbiter.
The ‘Cats are now undefeated on the road, making their season record 2-3 and tournament record 1-0 as they continue in the Long Beach State Mizuno Classic.
The first set was a close contest, with back and forth possessions until the final points when the Bobcats took on a seven-point lead. Senior outside hitter Cheyenne Huskey finished the set with three consecutive aces to end the set with a 25-17 win.
Long Beach State brought back a fighting spirit in the next two sets, taking the second set 25-18 and the third 25-19 and pacing both teams with a .085 hitting percentage.
Persistence was key in the final two sets, with the Bobcat’s taking the sets 25-20 and 17-15 to finish out with a tournament win.
Huskey was back as a top-tier offensive player, bringing in her first double-double of the season with 15 kills and 16 digs as well as her game-deciding four aces. Sophomore setter Emily DeWalt paced both teams with 47 assists of her own, logging in 10 digs as well for another double-double.
Senior libero and Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Micah Dinwiddie had her best game defensively of the season with 19 digs. Junior middle blocker Tyranee Scott brought in a team-high two blocks, and both Scott and sophomore outside hitter Kenedi Rutherford logged in season highs with 11 kills.
The ‘Cats were once again an offensive powerhouse after a slight slump, bringing in their season high .215 hitting percentage.
The next battle of the Mizuno Classic will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Walter Pyramid as the Texas State Bobcats compete against the University of California-Los Angeles.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.