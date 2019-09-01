Bobcats shutout UTSA rivals for nation-setting undefeated streak
The Texas State Bobcats traveled down I-35 to their UTSA rivals for a 1-0 win on Friday night, setting two new records to their already-accomplished season.
The win marks the program’s third shutout of the season, bringing their overall record to 3-0 for the first time in Bobcat soccer history. The team is also tied for the longest active undefeated streak in the nation at 16, a record which also falls at third in Sun Belt history. UTSA fell to a record of 1-1.
The Bobcats posted 8 shots with 3 on goal, while the Roadrunners had 12 with 3 on goal. Texas State’s senior Kaylee Davis had the lone goal of the game in the 11th minute off an assisted free-kick by Sarah Everett.
Senior goalkeeper Heather Martin played the entirety of the game, logging 3 saves to her record.
The Bobcats return home for their Teal Match versus Houston Baptist on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.
