Bobcats shutout UTSA rivals for nation-setting undefeated streak

The Texas State Bobcats traveled down I-35 to their UTSA rivals for a 1-0 win on Friday night, setting two new records to their already-accomplished season.

The win marks the program’s third shutout of the season, bringing their overall record to 3-0 for the first time in Bobcat soccer history. The team is also tied for the longest active undefeated streak in the nation at 16, a record which also falls at third in Sun Belt history. UTSA fell to a record of 1-1.

The Bobcats posted 8 shots with 3 on goal, while the Roadrunners had 12 with 3 on goal. Texas State’s senior Kaylee Davis had the lone goal of the game in the 11th minute off an assisted free-kick by Sarah Everett.

Senior goalkeeper Heather Martin played the entirety of the game, logging 3 saves to her record.

The Bobcats return home for their Teal Match versus Houston Baptist on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

