Tennis celebrates Senior Day with sweeping win against Troy Trojans

Texas State Tennis celebrated senior day and wrapped up the regular season with a 4-0 sweep against the Troy Trojans on Saturday, April 19, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The victory marks the end of regular Sun Belt play and places the Bobcats as the No. 3 team in the SBC under Old Dominion and Appalachian State.

“It’s bittersweet, right? I that this has been such an incredible journey for all of them that, you know you hate to see it come to an end, but at the same time, it’s, it’s been really great and a really great ending for them,” Head Coach Kendall Brooks said ahead of the weekend.

Four players, Callie Creath, Sofia Fortuno, Maria Lora and Kiana Graham were honored in the Senior Day Ceremony.

Doubles

Despite going undefeated as partners throughout the season, during doubles play, Fortuno and Ireland Simme fell 4-6 in their match.

Lora earned a senior day win along with freshman Chantajah Mills, winning their match in a close 7(8)-6(6) match.

To finalize the winning doubles point, the senior duo Graham and Creath won 6-4 over their Trojan opponents.

Singles

Texas State wrapped up the day with three straight wins in singles play.

Graham kicked off singles play with her second win of the day in a dominant 6-4, 6-1 match.

Bringing in point number three, freshman Tadiwa Mauchi won 6-2, 6-2 in her singles match.

Ending the day, Fortuno found redemption for herself in a victorious 6-4, 6-2 match.

The Sun Belt Tournament starts on Thursday, April 24, in Rome, Georgia.