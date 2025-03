After an incredible indoor track and field season, the Bobcats rank among the top 25 teams in the nation at 24th, tied for the highest ranking in program history.

25 (tied for the highest indoor ranking in program history) #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/NOw6wfwdrg — Texas State XC/Track and Field (@TXStateTrack) March 12, 2025

Henry Buckles, Melanie Duron, Kason O’Riley and Aiden Hayes will represent Texas State at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships from March 14-15 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.