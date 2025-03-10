Bobcats open conference play with dominant win over the Eagles

Texas State women’s tennis secured a 4-0 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday in Statesboro, Georgia. The win extends the Bobcats’ winning streak to nine games, with no sign of stopping anytime soon.

“We found that rhythm much earlier this season than previous years, and we’re winning the doubles point more this year than all of last,” Texas State head coach Kendall Brooks said earlier this week. “We are in a very tough conference. Every week you have to battle it out. No wins are a sure thing, especially on the road.”

Doubles

In the opening match of doubles action on court two, Ireland Simme and Chantajah Mills improved to 7-2 together after a 6-3 win over Mackenzie Leopold and Lisen Rinman.

Callie Creath and Kiana Graham secured the doubles point for the Bobcats as they downed Hannah Eifert and Franzi Heinemann 6-2 on court three.

The Eagles Juliette Nask and Evelyn Warkentin held a slim 5-4 lead over Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora when the match was left unfinished, with the Bobcats earning the point.

Singles

Texas State carried its momentum from doubles play into singles action as it would escape unblemished on the day.

On court five, Simme continued her perfect start to the season in singles play, improving to 10-0 on the season as she won in straight sets, 6-3, and 6-4 over Amelie Rosadoro, increasing the Bobcats’ lead to 2-0.

Court four saw Texas State pick up its third point of the match through Emily Niers’ dominant 6-2, 6-3 outing over Mackenzie Leopold.

Mills sealed the victory on court one for the Bobcats 6-3, 6-2, knocking off the Lisen Rinman in straight sets.

The Bobcats’ quick start and commanding play meant three singles matches were left unfinished. Juliette Nask held a slight lead over Creath (7(7)-6(4), 3-6, 0-1) on court two. Fortuno led (3-6, 7-5, 1-0) over Franzi Heinemann on court three. And Nanaka Kijima was one game away from securing the Eagles’ only point of the day before the match was called off; she was leading (2-6, 6-1, 4-5) over Lora on court six.