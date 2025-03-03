75° San Marcos
Texas State tennis closes out pre-conference play with eight-match win streak

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
March 3, 2025
Kate Maddison
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno celebrates after a winning hit against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.

Texas State tennis dominated during singles to secure a 5-2 win against the Sam Houston State Bearkats in its final pre-conference match on Sunday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Heading into Sun Belt Conference play, the Bobcats are rolling off an eight-match win streak.

Doubles

All three matches were necessary between the Bobcats and Bearkats to decide who would receive the doubles point.

The outlook was high for Texas State as the first match wrapped up for freshman Chantajah Mills and Ireland Simme, who secured a dominant 6-3 win.

Though it was a close battle, Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora were unable to pull out a win, falling 5-7 in their match.

With the aim of bringing back a win, Kiana Graham and Callie Creath fell slightly short in their match, taking a 4-6 loss.

Singles

Despite being unable to secure a point in doubles, Texas State focused on the end goal as they moved into singles matches.

Simme served up the first singles point of the day with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Graham was the first to avenge her earlier loss, triumphing over her singles opponent to win 6-1, 6-1.

Fortuno and Lora also redeemed themselves from their doubles match, both securing wins (6-3, 7-5 and 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, respectively.)

Emily Niers rounded out the fifth and final point in a 3-set battle, ultimately coming out on top (6-2, 4-6, 6-2.)

Creath put up a fight against her next Bearkat opponent but fell short in the end (2-6, 6(4)-7(7).

Pre-conference standings put the Bobcats at No. 2 in the sunbelt with a 9-2 record just below Marshall University is currently 11-1.

Texas State will start off SBC play against the Southern Georgia who hold the 3rd place spot and a 8-2 record coming off a loss.

The SBC opening match will take place on the road for the Bobcats on Saturday, March 8 at 9:00 a.m. in Statesboro, Georgia.

