Texas State football adds Cal’s Cole Johnson to its coaching staff

Paige Wilson, Sports Contributor
March 2, 2025
Carly Earnest
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne has added another coach to his staff. Former North Texas player and coach Cole Johnson joins the Texas State coaching staff as an offensive assistant, according to CBS/247 sports reporter Matt Zenitz.

Johnson worked as an offensive graduate assistant at the University of California, Berkley, for the past two years.

Cal finished last season 6-8, including a 24-13 loss in the Art of Sport LA Bowl against the Nevada Rebels.

