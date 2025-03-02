Texas State football adds Cal’s Cole Johnson to its coaching staff

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne has added another coach to his staff. Former North Texas player and coach Cole Johnson joins the Texas State coaching staff as an offensive assistant, according to CBS/247 sports reporter Matt Zenitz.

Texas State has hired Cal’s Cole Johnson as an offensive assistant, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. Worked at Cal the last two years and aided in the development of star QB Fernando Mendoza. Before Cal, he played and coached under Seth Littrell at North Texas.… pic.twitter.com/unxvedeSFZ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 1, 2025

Johnson worked as an offensive graduate assistant at the University of California, Berkley, for the past two years.

Cal finished last season 6-8, including a 24-13 loss in the Art of Sport LA Bowl against the Nevada Rebels.