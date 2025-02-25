75° San Marcos
Bobcats tennis defeats Lumberjacks, extends win streak to seven

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
February 25, 2025
Kate Maddison
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno calculates her shot as she clears the net at the match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.

Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora secured their first doubles victory since January, one highlight for the Bobcats’ 6-1 win against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Monday at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

By securing the win, Texas State extended its win streak to seven and improved its spring record to 8-2 with one match remaining ahead of Sun Belt Conference play.

Doubles

Fortuno and Lora started the morning with a 6-3 victory on court one, followed by Chantajah Mills and Ireland Simme, who also won 6-3 to secure the doubles point for the Bobcats.

Callie Creath and Kiana Graham’s match was tied 4-4 when the doubles point was awarded to Texas State.

Singles

The Bobcats put on a clinic during singles play, closing four out of five wins in two straight sets.

Fortuno forced a second quick win of the day, shutting her opponent down first, 6-3, 6-0.

Graham wasted no time to bring in a third Bobcat point with a 6-3, 6-1 defeat on court one.

Lumberjack Sonja Rooth earned her team their only point of the day by defeating Tadiwa Mauchi 6-4, 6-2.

Simme and Emily Niers eliminated any chance for a Lumberjack comeback, winning their matches back-to-back and extending Texas State’s lead to 5-1.

In a hard-fought battle, Creath ended the morning on a high note by taking the final point in a 3-set victory against Ksenia Mamontova, 6-3, 5-7, 1(10)-0(8).

Texas State will go on the road for its final pre-conference match against the Sam Houston State University Bearkats, who hold a 4-3 record.

The first serve between the Bobcats and the Bearkats is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday in Huntsville, Texas.

