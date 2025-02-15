Rain or shine, Bobcats continue to roll

Despite cloudy skies and multiple rain delays, the Texas State women’s tennis teams defeated the Tarleton State Texans 4-2 Friday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The win extends the Bobcats’ winning streak to five games, bringing them to 6-2 on the season, the third-best overall record amongst Sun Belt Conference opponents thus far into the season.

Doubles Play

In the opening match of the day, Maria Castano and Clara Sobius dispatched Callie Creath and Kiana Graham 6-1 to hand the Bobcats duo their first loss (5-1) of the season together.

Noelia Lorca and Ximena Morales would secure the doubles point for the Texans as they outlasted Chantajah Mills and Ireland Simme 6-4.

On court one, Sofia Forutno and Maria Lora were leading 5-4 over Maretha Burger and Emma Persson when the point was secured and the match was left unfinished.

Singles Play

Callie Creath kept her perfect singles record intact as she moved to 6-0 on the season with a straight sets (6-1, 6-1) victory over Emma Persson to level the match at 1-1.

Texas State picked up the next point and took their first lead of the day as Emily Niers defeated Clara Sobius 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets, moving herself to an impressive 5-1 record in singles action.

Maria Castano would attempt to bring the Texans back into the contest as she knocked off Sofia Fortuno in two sets (7-5, 6-4), leveling the contest at 2-2 and picking up her second victory of the day.

Ireland Simme continued her perfect record in singles play as she won a closely contested matchup against Adeliya Mukhutdinova in three sets (6-2, 2-6, 6-2) to increase the lead to 3-2 and improve to 6-0 on the season. Simme is now the only Bobcat to sport an unblemished campaign in either singles or doubles action.

In the decisive match of the day, Tadiwa Mauchi defeated Ximena Morales (2-6, 6-1, 6-4), giving the Bobcats a two-point advantage and rendering the last matchup unnecessary.

Callie Creath held a slim (4-6, 6-1, 3-2) advantage over Noelia Lorca at the time their game was called off due to the scoreline.

The Bobcats’ five-game unbeaten run started on the road with a set of games in Tampa, Florida, and they are 2-0 since returning to the Lone Star State. Texas State will strive to continue protecting its home court as it welcomes two more opponents before hitting the road again.

Next up for the Bobcats is a matchup against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The Vaqueros hold a 2-2 record on the season, with their last outing resulting in a 5-2 road loss against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.