Texas State tennis dominates in home opener ahead of conference season

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
February 10, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Ireland Simme was just one part of a successful home opener for Texas State Tennis, winning in both her singles and doubles matches, contributing to the Bobcats’ 5-2 win against the Abeline Christian University Wildcats Saturday at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Doubles

Texas State beat the Wildcats to two match wins, earning the doubles point for the day.

Chantajah Mills and Ireland Simme started and earned the first win of the day, shutting out their Wildcat opponents in a final 6-0 score.

Kiana Graham and Callie Creath closed out doubles play by winning their match 6-2.

Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora’s match went unfinished, but they were winning 5-3 when it was called.

Singles

Texas State outnumbered the Wildcats in a singles match, winning 4-2.

Graham wrapped her match up first to earn the opening singles point in a 6-2, 6-2.

Simme fell 2-6 in the her set but battled back to win the match in three sets with a 6-2 score in the second and third set.

Emily Niers had a comeback in the third set of her match and also won in three sets (6-1, 3-6, 6-2).

Tadiwa Mauchi‘s match was the last to finish, bringing in the fifth point of the day when her opponent retired in the third set after they split the first two (6-2, 4-6).

Creath and Fortuno both fought to three sets with their opponents but ultimately could not bring out wins, earning the Wildcats their two points for the day.

The Bobcats have four matches remaining until Sun Belt competition begins, their next opponent is the Tarelton State Texan Riders who are coming off a loss.

Texas State will stay home for their next match against the Texan Riders at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14.

