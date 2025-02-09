Bobcats dominate Cardinals on their home turf

An all-around team effort from start to finish led the Texas State women’s tennis team to their third consecutive win as they shut out Incarnate Word 7-0 Friday afternoon at UIW Tennis Center to improve to 4-2 on the young season.

Doubles

Texas State set the tone of the afternoon early, winning two out of the three doubles matches to grab the doubles point and take an early 1-0 lead.

Chantajah Mills and Ireland Simme were the first pair to finish their match, winning their second match of the season together by a tally of 6-2.

The seasoned team of Callie Creath and Kiana Graham claimed the doubles point with their victory, defeating their opponents 6-3. Creath and Graham moved to 5-0 as a team this season with their latest victory.

Singles

Emily Niers clinched Texas State’s second point of the match in dominant fashion as she didn’t drop a single game, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Creath and Graham found themselves in action again on the singles side of the draw. Creath improved her singles record on the season to 3-0 with a 6-1, 6-0 straight-set victory. Graham had to work a little harder to put her opponent away but still won in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

Sofia Fortuno and Tadiwa Mauchi kept the trend of straight-set victories rolling. Fortuno won her match 6-4, 6-3, while Mauchi was dominant in a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Texas State’s last point came from Simme. Simme was the only Bobcat on the afternoon who failed to defeat her opponent in straight sets, dropping her first set 7-6 but rebounding to win the next two 6-4, 1-0 to finish the clean sweep for the Bobcats.

“Great performance today by everyone,” Texas State head coach Kendall Brooks said. “We wanted to go out and execute, and I think we did that on every court. Anytime you can win every match is great. Now, we will rest up and get ready for tomorrow. We are excited to play at home for the first time.”