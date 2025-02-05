72° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State women’s golf wins first tournament of the spring season

Grace Darcy, Sports Contributor
February 5, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.

The Texas State women’s golf team started their spring season with a first-place finish at the Texas State Invitational held on Monday and Tuesday at the Vaaler Creek Golf Club in Blanco, Texas.

This first-place finish marks the first win for the Bobcats in the 2024-25 season.

Going into the final 18 holes, the Bobcats were tied for first with Houston Christian. In the final round of play, the Bobcats fired 6-over 294 to secure their first-place finish. Over the two days, the Bobcats shot 35-over 899 (310-295-294).

Houston Christian fell to second in the final 18 holes, firing a tournament total of 46-over 910 (303-302-305).

Wichita State shot 51-over 915 (317-305-293) to finish in third place after climbing three spots in the final round of action.

Four Bobcats finished in the top 20, three contributing to the team score and one representing Texas State individually.

Yvonne Chamness finished in second after firing 1-under 215 (73-70-72). Chamness also found a second-place finish at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, marking this as her second runner-up finish in the 2024-25 season.

Miren Ontanon placed second among the Bobcats in her collegiate debut after finishing seventh out of 63 players. Ontanon carded 11 birdies and one eagle to lead to her 5-over 221 (75-73-73) tournament finish.

Ella Salama finished tied for 17, shooting 15-over 231 (81-76-74). Salama fired two eagles during the tournament, the most among the Bobcats.

After climbing 14 places, Carla Bourdeaux finished the final round of the tournament tied for 25. Bourdeaux shot 18-over 234 (83-76-75).

Rounding off the team competitors for the Bobcats, Allie Justiz fired 19-over 235 (81-76-78), bringing her to a tie for 27 finish. Justiz carded 10 birdies throughout the tournament.

Mattingly Palmer and Hallie Adare both competed individually to represent the Bobcats.

Palmer finished tied for 20 after climbing 13 places. Palmer fired 16-over 232 (79-79-74) and carded one eagle. Adare finished tied for 42 after shooting 27-over 243 (83-75-85) and carding one eagle.

The Bobcats led the tournament in eagles and birdies. As a team, the Bobcats carded 42 birdies and three birdies with Salama leading the board in eagles individually.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to compete in the Chevron Collegiate from Feb. 24-25 at the Golf Club of Houston.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Freshman tennis player earns unique scholarship
Freshman tennis player earns unique scholarship
Texas State students study on the second floor of the library, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 at Alkek.
Trump administration freezes federal aid, effects on TXST remain unclear
TXST bans chinese-owned Lemon8, RedNote, among other Chinese apps
TXST bans chinese-owned Lemon8, RedNote, among other Chinese apps
Inside the Capitol: House Bill 281
Inside the Capitol: House Bill 281
Texas State graduate guard Destiny Terrell (10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Terrell achieves 1,000th career point as Bobcats snap three-game losing streak
Texas State sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal competes in the women's 4x100 relay event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Texas State sprinters shine at New Mexico Team Open
More in golf
Texas State freshman women's golfer Allie Justiz drives the ball at hole 18 at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos during the Jim West Challenge. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
Texas State Women's Golf set to begin spring season
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Two Bobcats return to join golf coaching staff for 2024-25 season
Texas State junior golfer Kasper Nyland watches the ball after hitting it at the Miracle Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 8, 2023.
Men's golf finishes tied for fourth at Kapolei Invitational to close out fall schedule
Texas State freshman Allie Justiz drives the ball at hole 18 during the Jim West Challenge at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
Texas State women's golf places seventh at Jim West Challenge
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Chamness earns Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
Women's golf finishes tied for sixth at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate
More in Sports
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno eyes her opponent, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats sweep Rattlers to return to a positive record
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) twists around Arkansas State University players during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Three Arkansas State players score 19+ points in victory against Texas State
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne awaits the field alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Former pro QB joining Kinne's staff
Sophomore Sofia Fortuno hits the ball during day two of the Sun Belt Conference women's tennis tournament of Friday, April 22, 2022 in Peachtree City, Georgia.
Bobcat Tennis triumphs in singles play to secure victory over South Florida
Sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir competes during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Three track and field athletes earn Sun Belt Athlete of the Week honors
Texas State graduate student guard Drue Drinnon's (55) shot is blocked by Louisiana senior guard Michael Thomas (52), Thursday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 61-70.
Ragin' Cajuns upset Bobcats in White Out game
Donate to The University Star