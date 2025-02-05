Texas State women’s golf wins first tournament of the spring season

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.

The Texas State women’s golf team started their spring season with a first-place finish at the Texas State Invitational held on Monday and Tuesday at the Vaaler Creek Golf Club in Blanco, Texas.

This first-place finish marks the first win for the Bobcats in the 2024-25 season.

Going into the final 18 holes, the Bobcats were tied for first with Houston Christian. In the final round of play, the Bobcats fired 6-over 294 to secure their first-place finish. Over the two days, the Bobcats shot 35-over 899 (310-295-294).

Houston Christian fell to second in the final 18 holes, firing a tournament total of 46-over 910 (303-302-305).

Wichita State shot 51-over 915 (317-305-293) to finish in third place after climbing three spots in the final round of action.

Four Bobcats finished in the top 20, three contributing to the team score and one representing Texas State individually.

Yvonne Chamness finished in second after firing 1-under 215 (73-70-72). Chamness also found a second-place finish at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, marking this as her second runner-up finish in the 2024-25 season.

Miren Ontanon placed second among the Bobcats in her collegiate debut after finishing seventh out of 63 players. Ontanon carded 11 birdies and one eagle to lead to her 5-over 221 (75-73-73) tournament finish.

Ella Salama finished tied for 17, shooting 15-over 231 (81-76-74). Salama fired two eagles during the tournament, the most among the Bobcats.

After climbing 14 places, Carla Bourdeaux finished the final round of the tournament tied for 25. Bourdeaux shot 18-over 234 (83-76-75).

Rounding off the team competitors for the Bobcats, Allie Justiz fired 19-over 235 (81-76-78), bringing her to a tie for 27 finish. Justiz carded 10 birdies throughout the tournament.

Mattingly Palmer and Hallie Adare both competed individually to represent the Bobcats.

Palmer finished tied for 20 after climbing 13 places. Palmer fired 16-over 232 (79-79-74) and carded one eagle. Adare finished tied for 42 after shooting 27-over 243 (83-75-85) and carding one eagle.

The Bobcats led the tournament in eagles and birdies. As a team, the Bobcats carded 42 birdies and three birdies with Salama leading the board in eagles individually.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to compete in the Chevron Collegiate from Feb. 24-25 at the Golf Club of Houston.