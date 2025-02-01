75° San Marcos
Bobcats Tennis triumphs in singles play to secure victory over South Florida

Hunter Machon, Sports Contributor
February 1, 2025
Matthew Grimes

Sophomore Sofia Fortuno hits the ball during day two of the Sun Belt Conference women’s tennis tournament of Friday, April 22, 2022 in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Thanks to their dominant singles performance, the Texas State Bobcats prevailed over the University of South Florida Bulls with a 4-2 victory on Friday, Jan. 31, at the USF Varsity Tennis Complex in Tampa, Florida. Sofia Fortuno clinched the decisive match in a three-set battle against Sienna Leeson, ultimately securing a much-needed win for the Bobcats.

Both teams entered the match seeking to break their respective losing streaks, with Texas State having dropped two consecutive matches and South Florida enduring a three-match skid.

Doubles Play

The Bobcats struck first in doubles competition, as Kiana Graham and Callie Creath delivered a commanding 6-1 victory over Karine Kulidjian and Charlotte Ruud on court three.

South Florida swiftly responded, with Dharani Niroshan and Melisa Senli dispatching Ireland Simme and Chantajah Mills 6-2 on court two, evening the overall score and forcing a third match.

On court one Sienna Leeson and Margherita Marcon narrowly edged out Fortuno and Maria Lora in a tense 7-5 battle. The win awarded the Bulls the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead heading into singles play.

Singles Play

Texas State wasted no time leveling the match, 1-1, as Emily Niers claimed the first singles point for the Bobcats with a straight-sets victory (6-4, 7-5) over Dharani Niroshan on court five.

South Florida quickly reclaimed the advantage, as Charlotte Ruud secured a three-set win (6-0, 4-6, 6-3) over Tadiwa Mauchi on court four, putting the Bulls up 2-1.

Callie Creath delivered a hard-fought (6-4, 4-6, 6-1) victory over Margherita Marcon on court two, to once again even the match at 2-2.

Ireland Simme would just edge a three-setter on court six to give the Bobcats their first lead of the day, 3-2, as she closed out the match against Kelly Vargas with a (6-7, 3-6, 6-3) win.

With the Bobcats a win away from victory, Fortuno engaged in an intense battle with Sienna Leeson on court three. Fortuno took the first set 6-2 but dropped the second 4-6. In a back-and-forth third set, she outlasted Leeson 7-5, clinching the decisive victory for Texas State.

Although Melisa Senli went on to defeat Kiana Graham in a closely contested 7-6, 7-5 match on court one, the outcome had already been determined, leaving Texas State victorious 4-2.

After victory on Friday, the Bobcats will continue their stay along Florida’s coast as they prepare to face off against Florida A&M to kick off the second month of 2025.

Florida A&M’s women’s tennis team has participated in only two official matches this season, having faced multiple cancellations due to inclement weather in 2024. Since the start of the year, however, the Rattlers have competed in and suffered consecutive 6-1 defeats against Troy University and Georgia Southern University.

With momentum on their side, Texas State will look to capitalize on their strong singles performances as they take on Florida A&M on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Tampa, Florida.

