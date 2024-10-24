What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Oct. 25-27, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, October 25, Free Range Farmers Market

Come on out to Wake the Dead Coffee House as they host The Free Range Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Come support local vendors from around the Hill Country. This is a free event open to all ages.

Friday, October 25, Farmer Fred’s Harvest Fall Carnival

Kicking off at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday at City Park, Farmer Fred’s Harvest Fall Carnival will bring a night full of family-friendly fun. Activities will include game booths, costume contests, concessions, vendors, a haunted hayride and more. Admission to the carnival and the costume contest is complimentary.

Saturday, October 26, Grim Fest 2024

The music will start at 1 p.m., Saturday at Ragnar’s Comedy Club and Music Venue for Grim Fest 2024. This event will feature a day full of music from a variety of artists. There will also be vendors, food service, a costume contest and a guitar raffle. Tickets start at $10 online or $15 at the door. This is a family-friendly event.

Saturday, October 26, Haunting Hotties: A Halloween Drag Brunch

Doors will open at 11 a.m., Saturday at The Porch, Haunting Hotties: A Halloween Drag Brunch will help you celebrate the spooky season. This is a free drag brunch with booths and tables available for reservation online. This is an 18+ event with free admission.

Sunday, October 27, BOO Scare Away Cancer Craft and Vendor Market

The BOO Scare Away Cancer Craft and Vendor Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday at the Tanger Outlets. This market hosts a variety of vendors specializing in food, drinks, jewelry, handmade crafts, home decor, fashion, art, wellness, design and so much more. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Breast Cancer Foundation. This is a free event for all ages.

Sunday, October 27, PALS 22nd Annual Pet Fest

The 22nd annual Pet Fest hosted by Prevent A Litter (PALS) aims to to raise awareness as well as funds to help those in need to care for and fix their pets, starting at 10 a.m., Sunday at San Marcos Plaza Park. This event will feature kid’s activities, live music, dog races & contests, silent auctions & raffles, vendors, a bounce castle, pet microchipping and more. This is a free event for all ages.