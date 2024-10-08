Honoring heritage: First-Generation Hispanic women navigate through TXST
For many people, Hispanic Heritage Month is a marking of culture and heritage. For some first-generation female students, it is also a celebration of their higher education and what that means to them and their families.
Hispanic students make up 40% of the student population at Texas State, with 43% of the school’s undergraduate students as first-generation. Hispanic and Latino students, on average, are more likely to be first-generation students than any other ethnic group, with roughly 44% of Hispanic/Latino students being the first in their families to attend a university in the U.S., according to a Best Colleges report in 2022.
Three first-generation Hispanic women who shared their journey to Texas State are a part of Latinas Unidas — a social club on campus for Hispanic and Latina women to embrace their culture, empowerment and fellowship with one another.
For Lysha Pineda, business sophomore, her mother was a large motivation and inspiration for her going to college. Pineda’s mother had her when she was 18 years old and raised her as a single mother working many jobs throughout her childhood.
“My mom is my main role model,” Pineda said. “She couldn’t do the whole college thing. Being able to [attend college] and share these memories with her, like telling her, ‘Hey mom I got an A on my test,’ makes me happy to see her happy and proud of me that I am ‘solida adelante,’ meaning to go and move forward.”
The same Best Colleges report stated women made up the overwhelming majority of the total U.S Hispanic and Latino/graduate student population. 95,560 Hispanic and Latino/graduate students and around 185,060 (66%) were women in 2022. Hispanic and Latina women impact education in an immense way, and first-generation students bring great pride and joy and many families and individuals in the community.
With the large population of Hispanic students at Texas State, there are a variety of resources that help students pursue their degrees in different fields.
For Diane Nunez, geographic education doctorate student, being surrounded by Hispanic culture, resources and professors positively impacted her education at Texas State.
“At my other school where I did my undergrad, I didn’t have any Hispanic professors,” Nunez said. “I would’ve loved to have someone that looks like me in my classroom. It actually wasn’t until I came to Texas State that I had my first Hispanic professor in the anthropology department. It’s nice to see people that look like you in classrooms and share the same culture.”
From her experience, Nunez advises Hispanic students to embrace their diversity and not fear people will not support it.
“I’ve had so much support, which I’m lucky that I have, but I’m hopeful that it can be like that for other people because I think that’s what’s really helped me continue in my higher education,” Nunez said.
For Fatima Hernandez, elementary education junior, the resources at Texas State for first-generation and Hispanic students provided her with guidance and security as a student.
“My university seminar mentor opened the door for me with a lot of connections, and I was able to fully communicate and trust her,” Hernandez said. “I wasn’t afraid to ask her questions about classes or things I could be involved in like school activities.”
Hernandez said joining Latinas Unidas helped her embrace her culture and have a home away from home.
“Don’t be afraid to break the cycle when being first gen even if challenges arise, believe in yourself and one thing I like my third-grade teacher Mrs. Harrison always told me: ‘Reach for the stars,'” Hernandez said.
