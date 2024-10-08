Categories:

Honoring heritage: First-Generation Hispanic women navigate through TXST

Madelin Morales, Life and Arts Contributor
October 8, 2024
Marketing sophomore Lysha Pineda poses in front of the Vaquero Statue, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in front of Old Main.
Marketing sophomore Lysha Pineda poses in front of the Vaquero Statue, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in front of Old Main.
Katherine Rea

For many people, Hispanic Heritage Month is a marking of culture and heritage. For some first-generation female students, it is also a celebration of their higher education and what that means to them and their families.

Hispanic students make up 40% of the student population at Texas State, with 43% of the school’s undergraduate students as first-generationHispanic and Latino students, on average, are more likely to be first-generation students than any other ethnic group, with roughly 44% of Hispanic/Latino students being the first in their families to attend a university in the U.S., according to a Best Colleges report in 2022. 

Three first-generation Hispanic women who shared their journey to Texas State are a part of Latinas Unidas — a social club on campus for Hispanic and Latina women to embrace their culture, empowerment and fellowship with one another.

Marketing sophomore Lysha Pineda poses in front of the Vaquero Statue, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in front of Old Main.
Lysha Pineda

For Lysha Pineda, business sophomore, her mother was a large motivation and inspiration for her going to college. Pineda’s mother had her when she was 18 years old and raised her as a single mother working many jobs throughout her childhood.

“My mom is my main role model,” Pineda said. “She couldn’t do the whole college thing. Being able to [attend college] and share these memories with her, like telling her, ‘Hey mom I got an A on my test,’ makes me happy to see her happy and proud of me that I am ‘solida adelante,’ meaning to go and move forward.”

The same Best Colleges report stated women made up the overwhelming majority of the total U.S Hispanic and Latino/graduate student population. 95,560 Hispanic and Latino/graduate students and around 185,060 (66%) were women in 2022. Hispanic and Latina women impact education in an immense way, and first-generation students bring great pride and joy and many families and individuals in the community.

Marketing sophomore Lysha Pineda poses in front of the Vaquero Statue, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in front of Old Main. (Katherine Rea)
Geographic education doctorate student Diane Nunez poses at a table, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in the geography section of Alkek Library.
Diane Nunez

With the large population of Hispanic students at Texas State, there are a variety of resources that help students pursue their degrees in different fields.

For Diane Nunez, geographic education doctorate student, being surrounded by Hispanic culture, resources and professors positively impacted her education at Texas State.

“At my other school where I did my undergrad, I didn’t have any Hispanic professors,” Nunez said. “I would’ve loved to have someone that looks like me in my classroom. It actually wasn’t until I came to Texas State that I had my first Hispanic professor in the anthropology department. It’s nice to see people that look like you in classrooms and share the same culture.”

From her experience, Nunez advises Hispanic students to embrace their diversity and not fear people will not support it.

“I’ve had so much support, which I’m lucky that I have, but I’m hopeful that it can be like that for other people because I think that’s what’s really helped me continue in my higher education,” Nunez said.

Geographic education doctorate student Diane Nunez poses at a table, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in the geography section of Alkek Library. (Lucas Kraft)
Education senior Fatima Hernandez poses below the stairs of Alkek Library, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at Texas State.
Fatima Hernandez

For Fatima Hernandez, elementary education junior, the resources at Texas State for first-generation and Hispanic students provided her with guidance and security as a student.

“My university seminar mentor opened the door for me with a lot of connections, and I was able to fully communicate and trust her,” Hernandez said. “I wasn’t afraid to ask her questions about classes or things I could be involved in like school activities.”

Hernandez said joining Latinas Unidas helped her embrace her culture and have a home away from home.

“Don’t be afraid to break the cycle when being first gen even if challenges arise, believe in yourself and one thing I like my third-grade teacher Mrs. Harrison always told me: ‘Reach for the stars,'” Hernandez said.

Education senior Fatima Hernandez poses below the stairs of Alkek Library, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at Texas State. (Kobe Arriaga)
View Story Comments
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats send Trojans home with second straight sweep
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) runs to meet the pass during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats dominate second half to clinch a draw against Arkansas State
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State sweeps Trojans in home opener
University Star logo
Hate crime on campus prompts action from NAACP, TXST
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Texas State wins Sun Belt opener against defending conference champions
More in L & A features
Hellcats pledges Kendyl White (Left) and Kyle Moore (Right) cheer on the Bobcats, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Give them hell: students form first co-ed spirit fraternity
Social work junior Abby Garcia sits in front of the TXST sign on campus, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Documentary captures TXST mariachi student's journey to San Marcos
Former Texas State student Bayle Bucceri poses for a photo, February 2022, at The Belmont in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Lilla Herman.
Memory of former student lives on after death through new bar
Actor David Howard Thornton dresses up as Art the Clown from the movie Terrifer 2, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Freaky Findz in New Braunfels. This movie scene was filmed in the store. Photo courtesy of the Terrifer movie franchise.
Haunting new store to open in San Marcos
Texas State Alumnus Ben Nudelman, Rachel Fletcher and dog Mila run in Bikini Hill Run Club, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Sewell Park. Mila is the first dog to run with the run club.
Three locals start run club to build community
Combat veteran and Texas State alumnus Heriberto Arambula discusses the healing power of storytelling and the importance of veterans being able to share their stories, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photo courtesy of University Libraries.
Preserving their stories: educational veteran program begins work
More in L&A_General
"Our Town" cast members sit and look downstage at program faculty and "Our Town" Stage Manager Eugene Lee, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. The set features hanging mobiles of different props representing items mentioned in the play, such as sunflowers, stained glass, letters and heliotropes. Photo courtesy of Lauren Jurgemeyer.
Alumnus and Broadway veteran acts alongside students in TXST play
(Left) McKenna Wells and her band, The Trips, perform a song during the Bobcat Jump event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. (Right) Marshall Wells and his band, The Trips, performs for Bobcat Jump Music Fest, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Photo illustration by Sarah Manning.
Brothers host long-awaited multi-genre music festival
Co-Stars Marco Rodriguez (left) and Rose Portillo (right), talk about their experience being on set in the “and the earth did not swallow him” acclaimed film, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at The Wittliff Collections in Alkek Library.
Wittliff Collections celebrates anniversary of classic Chicano film
Community members celebrate culture during the Hispanic heritage exhibition walk month, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Hays County Historic Court House.
San Marcos community recognizes Hispanic history with third annual walk
Malibu Imported performs in the drag marathon during the 10th annual SMTX Pride, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at The Railyard Bar and Grill.
San Marcos community reflects on 15 years of LGBTQ+ advocacy
Cast and crew of the Black & Latino Playwrights new works play "Culture Shock" under the direction of director Loana Alfonso and playwright Gloria Majule, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Theatre Center.
TXST hosts Black and Latino Playwright Celebration
Donate to The University Star