Texas State wins 2023-24 Vic Bubas Cup

Texas State won the Sun Belt Conference’s 2023-24 Vic Bubas Cup, marking its second Vic Bubas Cup in the past three years and third since joining the conference in 2013-14.

The award is named after the first Sun Belt Commissioner Victor A. Bubas, who held the position from 1976 to 1990.

The Bobcats won three team conference titles in women’s outdoor track, women’s golf and softball and finished with a top-three conference record in seven sports en route to earning the prestigious award. The award is decided on a points system based on teams’ finishes in conference standings.

Texas State narrowly edged out James Madison University in the Vic Bubas Cup standings. The Bobcats accumulated 130.5 points compared to 126 points from the Dukes.