89° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State mens basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men's basketball lands JUCO transfer
April 18, 2024
Sophomore Jasmine Cortez gets her hand raised after a match at the National Collegiate Wrestling Championship, Saturday, March 18 , 2024, in Shreveport, LA
No coach, no problem: Wrestling team overcomes adversity
April 18, 2024
Two North American River Otters swimming in Spring Lake on Nov. 16, 2023, in San Marcos.
River otters return to San Marcos waters
April 18, 2024
Cpls. Aleysha Ortiz (Left) and Haley McClaran (Right) stroll with Lyndon and Duke at Sewell Park, Friday, April 12, 2024, in San Marcos, Texas.
Texas State officers Lyndon and Duke take on training
April 18, 2024
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne addresses the team after the maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State's maroon and gold game
April 17, 2024
Glass partitions are placed on either side of the center chair of the council chamber in place for new COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at City Hall.
City Council approves McLain Project, regulates short-term rentals
April 17, 2024

No coach, no problem: Wrestling team overcomes adversity

Kobe Arriaga, Sports Reporter
April 18, 2024
Sophomore+Jasmine+Cortez+gets+her+hand+raised+after+a+match+at+the+National+Collegiate+Wrestling+Championship%2C+Saturday%2C+March+18+%2C+2024%2C+in+Shreveport%2C+LA+
Photo Courtesy of Caleb Steele Photography
Sophomore Jasmine Cortez gets her hand raised after a match at the National Collegiate Wrestling Championship, Saturday, March 18 , 2024, in Shreveport, LA

The Texas State wrestling club overcame uncertainty from earlier this season after sophomore prodigy Jasmine Cortez traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana, to compete in the National Collegiate Wrestling Championship (NCWA) this past March.

On top of being named second in the nation at the Division II level and bringing silver hardware back to San Marcos; Cortez also earned All-American honors for her performance.

“I would say this one is definitely the biggest as far as achievements,” Cortez said. “It’s definitively the farthest I’ve gone as far as competing and the [highest] ranked I’ve ever been.”

Despite the success of Cortez, the wrestling club at Texas State experienced adversity behind the scenes to start its season after parting ways with its head coach last semester.

Aurora Emmons, president of the Texas State wrestling club, faced the forefront of the head coach’s departure and said it helped shape the team to be prepared.

“Be prepared for anything and don’t be too comfortable,” Emmons said. “These opportunities were not going to be given to us. We were going to have to work for everything we have.”

Emmons was part of the club for three years and took a higher management workload after the coach departed from the club.

A.J. Gonzales, a Texas State senior and member of the wrestling club, led the club through uncertainty and prepared himself to take on potential roles that were left in the absence of a coach.

“I felt like I needed to step up to the plate and coach,” Gonzales said. “Being a senior, I’ve had plenty of time competing, and I felt like it was time for me to begin coaching, especially since we needed someone willing to do it.”

Aside from losing its coach, the wrestling team also lost access to its routine gymnasium, forcing the club to find different spaces to train early in the season.

Cortez said after seeing the way the team persevered through this precariousness, she believes it helped shape the team’s mentality into one that’s malleable and systematic.

“I just wanted to show that we could still do it and we could still compete as a team,” Cortez said. “I was really nervous, but I wanted to just have fun with it.”

Cortez is also a coach on top of a collegiate student and wrestler. She coaches and leads her local youth program, Stingers Wrestling Club, in San Marcos.

“She’s setting an example for those kids because it’s a youth team, and she’s setting up a good example for the future of wrestling also,” Emmons said.

Overall, Cortez looks to build off of this season’s uncertainty and hopes to remain successful as she continues her collegiate career as a wrestler and youth coach.

“With all of the challenges we had this year, it was satisfying the way that I accomplished a goal that I had really been wanting to achieve,” Cortez said. “It encourages me to keep going and keep pushing and achieve more.”

In the end, though the coach’s absence could’ve caused disarray, the Texas State wrestling club bounced back with its willing and virtuous leaders.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Two North American River Otters swimming in Spring Lake on Nov. 16, 2023, in San Marcos.
River otters return to San Marcos waters
Cpls. Aleysha Ortiz (Left) and Haley McClaran (Right) stroll with Lyndon and Duke at Sewell Park, Friday, April 12, 2024, in San Marcos, Texas.
Texas State officers Lyndon and Duke take on training
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne addresses the team after the maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State's maroon and gold game
Department of Education, FAFSA announces more financial aid delays
Department of Education, FAFSA announces more financial aid delays
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) prepares to hit the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Harvey proving her worth in Trahan's absence
Texas State senior infielder and outfielder Alec Patino (23) goes to slide to third base during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Texas State outlasts Incarnate Word in offensive duel
More in Sports
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State dropped in national rankings after a 1-3 week
The Texas State softball team stand for the National Anthem before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Three takeways from Texas State softball's 1-3 week
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout during break the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after third-straight conference series loss
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon goes to serve the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Senior Day rally falls short as tennis falls to Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam prepares to make her throw in the women’s discus event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field finishes with seven gold medals at Kingsville Cactus Cup
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the mens 100-meter dash event during at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Harrold, Runarsdottir shine at Tom Jones Memorial Invitational



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star