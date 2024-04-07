In her footsteps: Stories of mothers and daughters of TXST

The University Star reached out to mothers and daughters of Texas State to hear their stories and experiences while attending the university.



Ann Marie and Bella Quaid

Ann Marie Quaid studied and lived in San Marcos from 1988 to 1993. She met her husband, a Texas State ROTC student, and had a son and daughter who eventually became Bobcats as well.

On campus Ann Marie volunteered at the Child Development Center, the Family & Child Development Association, and the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Her time was centered around Greek life and social events. Although she attended the same school, she believes her time at Texas State differs from her daughters.

“I do wish that there was still some of the old [Southwest Texas State] mentality and activities,” Ann Marie said. “There was just something going on all the time and everyone was part of it. I think technology has taken some of that away.”

Bella Quaid, a sound recording technology junior, wasn’t initially interested in TXST until she was introduced to the sound recording technology program by her percussion teacher in high school, leading her to audition.

Bella’s social life revolves around her future career. The tight-knit and demanding nature of the program makes students bond very quickly.

“Our classes end at 9 p.m. most days and then on top of that, we’re highly encouraged to go get gigs,” Bella said. “A lot of it is, ‘Go out and go to this bar, hang out, talk to the sound engineer and market yourself.’ “We mostly hang out at our jobs or at the recording studio.”

Though the pair have had different learning structures and experiences, they bond over a shared love of The Devil’s Backbone and Cheatham Street Warehouse.

Ann Marie owns The Childhood Center Preschool in Houston. After graduating Bella hopes to pursue a master’s degree in Jazz Performance at Texas State.

Cherissa and Baylee Young

Originally from Dallas, Cherissa Young decided San Marcos was her permanent home while in undergraduate school. In San Marcos, she raised her family and used her two degrees to operate Small Fries Child Care for 18 years.

“I never wanted to go back to Dallas,” Cherissa said. “I went back for one summer and then [returned]. I worked two or three jobs just to get through school. I ended up marrying someone local here, we [had] started dating in 1987. Part of that was why I never left too, but it’s a great town [nonetheless].”

Baylee Young attributes her decision to be a Bobcat to the comfortability of being a San Marcos local. She said the big difference between her and her mother’s experiences was largely because of the curriculum changes due to COVID-19.

“At least two and a half years of my degree were online,” Baylee said. “The only time I would go to campus was for work or for Lambda Alpha Epsilon [events]. My undergrad was a little bit of a blur because of [COVID-19] and everything.”

Cherissa graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Finance in 1991 and a master’s in Business Administration in 2001. Baylee graduated with a bachelor’s in Psychology and Criminal Justice in 2021 and completed her master’s degree in Legal Studies in summer 2023. Baylee hopes to pursue a doctorate degree at Texas State, and Cherissa is considering returning to campus to explore what’s new in business.

Cherissa said could not be more proud of Baylee for following in her footsteps through undergraduate and graduate studies at Texas State.

Deborah Ables and Leslie Adamson

From Deborah Ables, her brother, his children and her daughter Leslie Adamson, Ables’ connection to Texas State runs strong.

“I was the first one to attend, and I wanted to get my degree in teaching and education, so that’s why I enrolled,” Ables said. “Later on the rest of the family followed.”

Originally from Spain, Ables spent most of her time at Texas State in the language department or working part-time in San Antonio as a student teacher at Judson School District who hired her afterward in the elementary program.

Adamson mirrors her mother, except while Ables focused on English language certification, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sports Science in 2013 with a teacher’s certification and a master’s degree in education.

When I first started at Texas State, I was pre-med and then…I switched to exercise sports science because I love coaching, I loved athletics,” Adamson said. “In the end I followed in her footsteps and it did open so many more doors for me. I wouldn’t have had these opportunities that I’ve had and wouldn’t be as successful as I am. She knew that education would open those doors for me.”

Ables received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education in 1980 and 1986. Adamson is local to San Marcos and earned the title of Physical Education Coordinator for San Marcos CISD, health teacher at Miller Middle School, and Track and Field Coach. Ables has been retired since 2012, but proudly looks on at the legacy her daughter carries on.