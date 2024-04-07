77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Sound recording technology junior Bella Quaid (Left) and her mom (Right) pose at a concert.
In her footsteps: Stories of mothers and daughters of TXST
April 7, 2024
The Texas State mens basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men’s basketball faces uncertainty going into offseason
April 7, 2024
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball, Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Thundering Herd clinch series over Texas State with game two victory
April 7, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats run-rule Trojans in game two to clinch series
April 7, 2024
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon runs to hit the ball during a doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennisdrops nailbiter match to Troy
April 7, 2024
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
April 6, 2024

In her footsteps: Stories of mothers and daughters of TXST

Brianna Bordosky, Life and Arts Contributor
April 7, 2024

The University Star reached out to mothers and daughters of Texas State to hear their stories and experiences while attending the university.

Sound recording technology junior Bella Quaid (Left) and her mom Ann Marie (Right) pose at a concert.

Ann Marie and Bella Quaid

Ann Marie Quaid studied and lived in San Marcos from 1988 to 1993. She met her husband, a Texas State ROTC student, and had a son and daughter who eventually became Bobcats as well.

On campus Ann Marie volunteered at the Child Development Center, the Family & Child Development Association, and the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Her time was centered around Greek life and social events. Although she attended the same school, she believes her time at Texas State differs from her daughters.

“I do wish that there was still some of the old [Southwest Texas State] mentality and activities,” Ann Marie said. “There was just something going on all the time and everyone was part of it. I think technology has taken some of that away.”

Bella Quaid, a sound recording technology junior, wasn’t initially interested in TXST until she was introduced to the sound recording technology program by her percussion teacher in high school, leading her to audition.

Bella’s social life revolves around her future career. The tight-knit and demanding nature of the program makes students bond very quickly.

“Our classes end at 9 p.m. most days and then on top of that, we’re highly encouraged to go get gigs,” Bella said. “A lot of it is, ‘Go out and go to this bar, hang out, talk to the sound engineer and market yourself.’ “We mostly hang out at our jobs or at the recording studio.”

Though the pair have had different learning structures and experiences, they bond over a shared love of The Devil’s Backbone and Cheatham Street Warehouse.

Ann Marie owns The Childhood Center Preschool in Houston. After graduating Bella hopes to pursue a master’s degree in Jazz Performance at Texas State.

Alumnus Baylee Young (Left) and her mom Cherissa (Right) pose for a photo.

Cherissa and Baylee Young

Originally from Dallas, Cherissa Young decided San Marcos was her permanent home while in undergraduate school. In San Marcos, she raised her family and used her two degrees to operate Small Fries Child Care for 18 years.

“I never wanted to go back to Dallas,” Cherissa said. “I went back for one summer and then [returned]. I worked two or three jobs just to get through school. I ended up marrying someone local here, we [had] started dating in 1987. Part of that was why I never left too, but it’s a great town [nonetheless].”

Baylee Young attributes her decision to be a Bobcat to the comfortability of being a San Marcos local. She said the big difference between her and her mother’s experiences was largely because of the curriculum changes due to COVID-19.

“At least two and a half years of my degree were online,” Baylee said. “The only time I would go to campus was for work or for Lambda Alpha Epsilon [events]. My undergrad was a little bit of a blur because of [COVID-19] and everything.”

Cherissa graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Finance in 1991 and a master’s in Business Administration in 2001. Baylee graduated with a bachelor’s in Psychology and Criminal Justice in 2021 and completed her master’s degree in Legal Studies in summer 2023. Baylee hopes to pursue a doctorate degree at Texas State, and Cherissa is considering returning to campus to explore what’s new in business.

Cherissa said could not be more proud of Baylee for following in her footsteps through undergraduate and graduate studies at Texas State.

Deborah Ables (Left) and Leslie Adamson (Right) pose at commencement in 2013.

Deborah Ables and Leslie Adamson

From Deborah Ables, her brother, his children and her daughter Leslie Adamson, Ables’ connection to Texas State runs strong.

“I was the first one to attend, and I wanted to get my degree in teaching and education, so that’s why I enrolled,” Ables said. “Later on the rest of the family followed.”

Originally from Spain, Ables spent most of her time at Texas State in the language department or working part-time in San Antonio as a student teacher at Judson School District who hired her afterward in the elementary program.

Adamson mirrors her mother, except while Ables focused on English language certification, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sports Science in 2013 with a teacher’s certification and a master’s degree in education.

When I first started at Texas State, I was pre-med and then…I switched to exercise sports science because I love coaching, I loved athletics,” Adamson said. “In the end I followed in her footsteps and it did open so many more doors for me. I wouldn’t have had these opportunities that I’ve had and wouldn’t be as successful as I am. She knew that education would open those doors for me.”

Ables received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education in 1980 and 1986. Adamson is local to San Marcos and earned the title of Physical Education Coordinator for San Marcos CISD, health teacher at Miller Middle School, and Track and Field Coach. Ables has been retired since 2012, but proudly looks on at the legacy her daughter carries on.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State mens basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men’s basketball faces uncertainty going into offseason
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball, Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Thundering Herd clinch series over Texas State with game two victory
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats run-rule Trojans in game two to clinch series
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon runs to hit the ball during a doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennisdrops nailbiter match to Troy
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats kick off senior weekend off with sixth run-rule victory of the season
More in L & A features
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.
Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.
From taco stand to 'Downtown Legend': The Bobcat Quickie story
Assistant professor of English, Denae Dyck, poses with her book Biblical Wisdom and the Victorian Literary Imagination, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Flowers Hall.
Assistant professor to bridge literary and religious gap with book
Director of Echo Catriona McKenzie (Left) and Texas State performance and production alumnus Dannie McCallum (Right) on the set of Echo, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alumnus in MCU's 'Echo' provides hope for students
San Marcos residents Mike and Angie Harelick on the dance floor at the Golden Sweethearts Ball, Friday Feb. 9, 2024, at the San Marcos Activity Center.
Seniors dance the night away at Golden Sweethearts Ball
The patio area of Palmers Restaurant offers a peaceful setting for dining, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in San Marcos.
Pieces of love in San Marcos: Date ideas for Valentine's Day
More in L&A_General
Front of house worker Caitlyn Crockett pours a drink at Bazaar, Friday, March 29, 2024, in San Marcos.
New bar on The Square to have grand opening
Texas State students Marina De la Cruz (Left) and Sophie Reels (Right) rehearse, Nov. 20, 2023, in the Music Building.
Guitar professor Mark Cruz strikes a chord as festival director
Price Center committee member Margaret Adie stands in front of her artwork, Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Price Center.
Exhibit highlights artists for Women’s History Month
Panelists (From Left to Right) Cynthia Hernandez, Zenarae Antoine, Bobbie Garza-Hernandez and Jessica Gendron speak at Embracing Your Power, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
Female leaders in San Marcos share their paths to success
Founders of SMTX project Brooke Spruiell (Left), Tiffany Harris (Center) and Heather Demere (Right) with the sculpture, Monday, March 4, 2024, in San Marcos.
Leadership San Marcos gives back with sculpture
Theatre junior Jaden Petty (Left) and production sophomore Stephanie Wilson (Right) rehearse a dance-party scene, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Theater students to perform original written play



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star