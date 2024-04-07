San+Marcos+to+host+celestial+events+for+2024+Solar+Eclipse

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across North America, sending the city of San Marcos and Texas State University into daytime darkness. According to NASA, the solar eclipse area of totality will put certain Texas regions in complete darkness for up to four minutes and 27 seconds. This celestial event is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some, as the next total solar eclipse is set to occur in 2044.

San Marcos is situated in the path of the solar eclipse offering students and the public a prime viewing opportunity. Many businesses and cities in Texas, including San Marcos, will offer spots to experience the solar eclipse.

Texas State Events

Chase Blount, a physics senior and president of the astronomy club, said the solar eclipse is a celestial event that no one should miss. The astronomy club plans to attend the Kerrville Eclipse Festival at Louise Hays Park.

“The astronomy club plans to bring four solar telescopes,” Blount said. “Three of the telescopes will be for the public to view the eclipse, but one will be for us to take pictures of the eclipse once it starts all the way until it ends so we can merge them together and create a timelapse video of the eclipse.”

The festival is free and open to the public. NASA will broadcast the eclipse live at the event.

Blount said the astronomy club plans to leave a solar telescope with Student Involvement for “Total Eclipse of the Heart of Campus” for students from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at George’s in the LBJ Student Center.

Campus Recreation is hosting a watch party at University Camp at 1000 University Road in Wimberley, Texas. In addition to a view of the eclipse, University Camp offers use of the campsites and fire pits on a first-come, first-served basis.

Viewers at University Camp do not have to be affiliated with Texas State University to watch the eclipse.

Tanger Outlets

The Tanger Outlets is hosting a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party from noon to 2:00 p.m in front of H&M and Tommy Hilfiger.

The event includes complimentary space-themed arts and crafts, food trucks, yard games, giveaways and more. Eventgoers can receive a pair of certified solar eclipse glasses through donating a canned good, which will be given to Hays County Food Bank.

Additional sales will also be available at retailers including Old Navy, Sunglass Hut and more.

Roughhouse Brewing

Roughhouse Brewing will host a Total Eclipse Watch Party from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 680 Oakwood Loop. The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Music by local band Kelany and the All-Nighters will play from noon to 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Free eclipse glasses will be given to the first 100 people in attendance.

Middleton Brewing



Middleton Brewing opens at 10 a.m. on April 8 to host a free eclipse watch party at 101 Oakwood Loop.

The brewery will open its upstairs deck for attendees to view the eclipse but seating is limited to 50. Other outdoor areas at the brewery are also available.

The brewery offers complementary solar eclipse glasses and beer specials. Middleton Brewing encourages guests to bring a chair.

Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park

Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park is selling tickets for its solar eclipse watch party from noon to 2 p.m. at 1000 Prospect St. The park will open its tower and observation deck to a limited number of viewers.

“We’re opening up the tower and the observation deck… for a two-hour time slot; [guests] are welcome to bring [their] own food, beverages and chairs,” Kristin Williams, the owner and operator of Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park said. “We’ll have music going up there. The ticket includes solar eclipse glasses and a train through the wildlife park and the two-hour observation deck that [guests] can hang out at [their] own leisure.”

Williams said she is excited to chime in on this opportunity to host an event to view the solar eclipse with guests.

“Sharing memories with those that are up there with us and capturing that moment that we probably won’t see again in a while; that’s kind of exciting,” Williams said.

The park will sell 30 tickets. According to Williams, about 10 have been sold.