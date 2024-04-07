69° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats run-rule Trojans in game two to clinch series
April 7, 2024
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon runs to hit the ball during a doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennisdrops nailbiter match to Troy
April 7, 2024
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
April 6, 2024
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats kick off senior weekend off with sixth run-rule victory of the season
April 6, 2024
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) hits the ball in the game against Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 4, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats extend losing streak with game one loss against Marshall
April 6, 2024
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball aims to bounce back following disappointing 2023-24 season
April 5, 2024

San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse

Adriana Villanueva and Marisa Nuñez, Life and Arts Contributor and Editor
April 6, 2024
San+Marcos+to+host+celestial+events+for+2024+Solar+Eclipse
Jen Nguyen

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across North America, sending the city of San Marcos and Texas State University into daytime darkness. According to NASA, the solar eclipse area of totality will put certain Texas regions in complete darkness for up to four minutes and 27 seconds. This celestial event is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some, as the next total solar eclipse is set to occur in 2044.

San Marcos is situated in the path of the solar eclipse offering students and the public a prime viewing opportunity. Many businesses and cities in Texas, including San Marcos, will offer spots to experience the solar eclipse.

Texas State Events

Chase Blount, a physics senior and president of the astronomy club, said the solar eclipse is a celestial event that no one should miss. The astronomy club plans to attend the Kerrville Eclipse Festival at Louise Hays Park.

“The astronomy club plans to bring four solar telescopes,” Blount said. “Three of the telescopes will be for the public to view the eclipse, but one will be for us to take pictures of the eclipse once it starts all the way until it ends so we can merge them together and create a timelapse video of the eclipse.”

The festival is free and open to the public. NASA will broadcast the eclipse live at the event.

Blount said the astronomy club plans to leave a solar telescope with Student Involvement for “Total Eclipse of the Heart of Campus” for students from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at George’s in the LBJ Student Center.

Campus Recreation is hosting a watch party at University Camp at 1000 University Road in Wimberley, Texas. In addition to a view of the eclipse, University Camp offers use of the campsites and fire pits on a first-come, first-served basis.

Viewers at University Camp do not have to be affiliated with Texas State University to watch the eclipse.

Tanger Outlets

The Tanger Outlets is hosting a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party from noon to 2:00 p.m in front of H&M and Tommy Hilfiger.

The event includes complimentary space-themed arts and crafts, food trucks, yard games, giveaways and more. Eventgoers can receive a pair of certified solar eclipse glasses through donating a canned good, which will be given to Hays County Food Bank.

Additional sales will also be available at retailers including Old Navy, Sunglass Hut and more.

Roughhouse Brewing

Roughhouse Brewing will host a Total Eclipse Watch Party from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 680 Oakwood Loop. The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Music by local band Kelany and the All-Nighters will play from noon to 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Free eclipse glasses will be given to the first 100 people in attendance.

Middleton Brewing

Middleton Brewing opens at 10 a.m. on April 8 to host a free eclipse watch party at 101 Oakwood Loop.

The brewery will open its upstairs deck for attendees to view the eclipse but seating is limited to 50. Other outdoor areas at the brewery are also available.

The brewery offers complementary solar eclipse glasses and beer specials. Middleton Brewing encourages guests to bring a chair.

Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park

Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park is selling tickets for its solar eclipse watch party from noon to 2 p.m. at 1000 Prospect St. The park will open its tower and observation deck to a limited number of viewers.

“We’re opening up the tower and the observation deck… for a two-hour time slot; [guests] are welcome to bring [their] own food, beverages and chairs,” Kristin Williams, the owner and operator of Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park said. “We’ll have music going up there. The ticket includes solar eclipse glasses and a train through the wildlife park and the two-hour observation deck that [guests] can hang out at [their] own leisure.”

Williams said she is excited to chime in on this opportunity to host an event to view the solar eclipse with guests.

“Sharing memories with those that are up there with us and capturing that moment that we probably won’t see again in a while; that’s kind of exciting,” Williams said.

The park will sell 30 tickets. According to Williams, about 10 have been sold.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats kick off senior weekend off with sixth run-rule victory of the season
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) hits the ball in the game against Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 4, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats extend losing streak with game one loss against Marshall
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball aims to bounce back following disappointing 2023-24 season
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) prepares to bat, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Farber selected to Perfect Game Mid-Season All-American Second Team
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas high school coaching legends attend Bobcats' third week spring football practice
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Two Bobcat track and field athletes honored with weekly Sun Belt awards
More in L&A_events
Front of house worker Caitlyn Crockett pours a drink at Bazaar, Friday, March 29, 2024, in San Marcos.
New bar on The Square to have grand opening
Texas State students Marina De la Cruz (Left) and Sophie Reels (Right) rehearse, Nov. 20, 2023, in the Music Building.
Guitar professor Mark Cruz strikes a chord as festival director
Price Center committee member Margaret Adie stands in front of her artwork, Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Price Center.
Exhibit highlights artists for Women’s History Month
Panelists (From Left to Right) Cynthia Hernandez, Zenarae Antoine, Bobbie Garza-Hernandez and Jessica Gendron speak at Embracing Your Power, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
Female leaders in San Marcos share their paths to success
Theatre junior Jaden Petty (Left) and production sophomore Stephanie Wilson (Right) rehearse a dance-party scene, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Theater students to perform original written play
JP De Vera and Rica Cunningham perform leading roles in Texas State FSA’s culture dance, Friday, March 8, 2024, at GoodPhil.
TXST FSA embraces diversity at competition
More in L&A_General
Founders of SMTX project Brooke Spruiell (Left), Tiffany Harris (Center) and Heather Demere (Right) with the sculpture, Monday, March 4, 2024, in San Marcos.
Leadership San Marcos gives back with sculpture
Solangel Lilo Viva Vergara receives tips from a crowd member, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.
Rainbow Night returns to San Marcos after 10 years
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.
Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion
Nate Wilburn (left), Justyce Padilla (center) and Sebastian Saavedra (right) offer a brief at the screening for Crabs in a Bucket as students pile in attendance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Three friends bring one vision to life through on-campus film screening
Local band Bogan Villa performing, March 2022, at Shiners Saloon in Austin, TX.
Local musicians prepare for The Shiner's Saloon Showdown
Former Texas State Student Emergency Services Coordinator Glynis Christine studies a sculpture, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
Art exhibit highlights TXST's bond to San Marcos



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star