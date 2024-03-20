62° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City Council considers low-income housing application, hears calls for ceasefire in Gaza
March 20, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Test scores should stay away from admissions
March 20, 2024
JP De Vera and Rica Cunningham perform leading roles in Texas State FSA’s culture dance, Friday, March 8, 2024, at GoodPhil.
TXST FSA embraces diversity at competition
March 20, 2024
Buc-ees approved to build in San Marcos
Buc-ee's approved to build in San Marcos
March 20, 2024
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats outlast Roadrunners in I-35 slugfest
March 20, 2024
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena named Sun Belt Player of the Week
March 19, 2024

TXST FSA embraces diversity at competition

Jamin Ochoa, Life and Arts Contributor
March 20, 2024
JP+De+Vera+and+Rica+Cunningham+perform+leading+roles+in+Texas+State+FSA%E2%80%99s+culture+dance%2C+Friday%2C+March+8%2C+2024%2C+at+GoodPhil.
Photo Courtesy of Mark Regalado
JP De Vera and Rica Cunningham perform leading roles in Texas State FSA’s culture dance, Friday, March 8, 2024, at GoodPhil.

Editor’s note: The University Star gave incorrect photo courtesy in the print edition of this story published on Tuesday; March 19, 2024. The correct name is reflected in the online version of this story.

Texas State’s Filipino Student Association (FSA) competed in a series of cultural and athletic competitions at GoodPhil, this year’s largest Filipino competition in Texas.

FSA isn’t exclusive to Filipino students, and competitors of various backgrounds were encouraged to attend GoodPhil on March 8-11 in order to represent the culture.

GoodPhil brings a variety of sports, modern dances and cultural performances from schools across the state to celebrate Filipino culture. The competition had well over 10,000 students and numerous FSA members making their way to University of Texas at Arlington for a weekend of pride and representation.

Texas State’s FSA actively prepared for GoodPhil for the last two months to ensure its athletic and dance performances at the four-day competition brought both their school and culture pride.

Ella Pham, an exercise and sports science freshman, recounts almost daily practices and rehearsals, claiming the time and effort are necessary to represent her culture at an event of this caliber.

“I feel like a lot of cultures are lost sometimes in America and I think [Filipino] would be one of them,” Pham said. “[GoodPhil] kind of helps keep it alive.” 

FSA is always open to teaching Filipino culture to anyone, Filipino or not. Julia Vandagriff, an accounting senior and treasurer of FSA who isn’t Filipino, always encourages non-Filipino students to join the association as she did three years ago.

“I think it’s important to celebrate [other people’s] culture. It’s important to be culturally aware and learn as much as you can,” Vandagriff said. “I think everyone deserves a chance.”

Inclusion and diversity are key to FSA. Everyone in FSA is encouraged to be passionate about the culture and an active member in the organization and at GoodPhil. According to Farrah Balbuena, electrical engineering senior and external president of FSA, being accepting isn’t just important to the association but to Filipino culture everywhere.

“We’re welcoming and the point of Filipino culture really is to bring a sense of togetherness, a sense of home,” Balbeuna said. “That’s really important in my culture.”

At an event like this, FSA thinks the focus on celebrating culture can be lost in the spirit of competition. For Balbuena, there’s pressure to represent what’s truly important well. She wants to maintain the reputation Texas State has built up through focusing on culture whilst also being valid competitors. This is why the culture dance takes priority for them.

“Having the culture dance is really important in the sense of us being Filipinos and us remembering the reason of why we are doing all of this hard work,” Balbeuna said. “It’s definitely the most important thing.”

The competitors’ goal is to make those back home proud of their performance. Vandagriff said there’s a balance between the importance of winning for Texas State and proudly representing the Filipino culture, and that they aren’t mutually exclusive.

“Representing [culture] goes along with winning,” Vandagriff said. “Texas State is known as the underdog, so we really hope that we represent this year.”

FSA will find out results at a later date.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Buc-ees approved to build in San Marcos
Buc-ee's approved to build in San Marcos
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats outlast Roadrunners in I-35 slugfest
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena named Sun Belt Player of the Week
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Texas State track and field open outdoor season with five first-place finishes at UTSA Invitational
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) dribbles around his defender during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Trio of men's basketball players enter transfer portal
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates making it to third base, Saturday, March. 17, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State drops the series finale to Appalachian State
More in L&A_events
Solangel Lilo Viva Vergara receives tips from a crowd member, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.
Rainbow Night returns to San Marcos after 10 years
Nate Wilburn (left), Justyce Padilla (center) and Sebastian Saavedra (right) offer a brief at the screening for Crabs in a Bucket as students pile in attendance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Three friends bring one vision to life through on-campus film screening
Local band Bogan Villa performing, March 2022, at Shiners Saloon in Austin, TX.
Local musicians prepare for The Shiner's Saloon Showdown
Former Texas State Student Emergency Services Coordinator Glynis Christine studies a sculpture, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
Art exhibit highlights TXST's bond to San Marcos
Professor Louie Dean Valencia presents his new book, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity, as part of the film festival, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Taylor Murphy.
Texas State puts on international film fest
Local resident browses through the Popular Books section Friday, February 9, 2024 at Green Heron.
Starting a new chapter: Bookshop opens in SMTX
More in L&A_General
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.
Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.
From taco stand to 'Downtown Legend': The Bobcat Quickie story
Assistant professor of English, Denae Dyck, poses with her book Biblical Wisdom and the Victorian Literary Imagination, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Flowers Hall.
Assistant professor to bridge literary and religious gap with book
Director of Echo Catriona McKenzie (Left) and Texas State performance and production alumnus Dannie McCallum (Right) on the set of Echo, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alumnus in MCU's 'Echo' provides hope for students
Event goers at the Vanilla Bean Market browse the multitude of showcases on display, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
TXST students host recurring thrift market in downtown SMTX
San Marcos residents Mike and Angie Harelick on the dance floor at the Golden Sweethearts Ball, Friday Feb. 9, 2024, at the San Marcos Activity Center.
Seniors dance the night away at Golden Sweethearts Ball



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star